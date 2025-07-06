Akash Deep celebrates taking his sixth wicket of the innings in India's win over England on Sunday. Picture: MICHAEL STEELE/GETTY IMAGES
Birmingham — Akash Deep took six wickets as India crushed England by 336 runs to level the series at 1-1 on Sunday after they bowled out the hosts for 271 to claim their first Test victory at Edgbaston.
India had never won at Edgbaston in eight Tests, losing seven, and they were humbled last time out at the venue when England completed their highest successful run chase (378) three years ago.
Faced with the daunting task of chasing 608 to win, however, England crumbled as Deep ripped through the top order and claimed his maiden Test five-wicket haul with figures of 6/99 to finish with 10 wickets in the match.
Resuming on 153/6 after lunch, Jamie Smith scored a half-century but nearing another hundred with two consecutive sixes, he fell for 88 going for a third when he was caught at deep backward square to become Deep’s fifth victim.
Brydon Carse provided entertainment with the bat as he went after the bowling, but he was the last man out for 38 when he skied Deep to India captain Shubman Gill who fittingly took the catch to seal a famous victory for his team.
India secure first Edgbaston win to level England series
Akash Deep claims maiden Test five-wicket haul as India beat England by 336 runs
Reuters
