Bosch joins Kallis on elite list, but he’s still more interested in bowling fast
The all-rounder is on a list of just four SA cricketers to score a century and take five wickets in an innings in the same Test
03 July 2025 - 13:53
Being mentioned in the same breath as Jacques Kallis may be “super special”, but Corbin Bosch still views bowling fast as his main role in any team for which he is selected.
Bosch joined Kallis on a list of four SA cricketers to score a century and take five wickets in an innings in the same Test. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.