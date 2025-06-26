Sport / Cricket Burger and Coetzee return to provide pace for Proteas in T20 tri-series Shukri Conrad’s first assignment in the T20 format, while Rob Walter will be overseeing New Zealand B L Premium

The express pace of Nandré Burger and Gerald Coetzee will return to the international circuit, as the Proteas begin preparations for the next T20 World Cup with a triangular series in Zimbabwe that also involves New Zealand.

Burger and Coetzee battled injuries last summer, which in the case of the former — suffered a lumbar stress fracture — kept him out of game for the entire season, while Coetzee, after playing the T20 series against India and then the first Test against Sri Lanka, missed the rest of the summer with a groin problem. ..