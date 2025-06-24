Kolisi praises Bavuma for standing up to criticism

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi praised Proteas captain Temba Bavuma after the team's recent World Test Championship win. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi knows all too well what it is like to face heavy scrutiny over his selection, let alone his leadership, for a SA team.
That is why he feels a special connection with Temba Bavuma, who led the Proteas to World Test Championship glory with a five-wicket win in the final against Australia at Lord’s two weekends ago.
Kolisi is almost universally celebrated and admired in SA after leading the Springboks to back-to-back World Cup crowns, and his toughness and durability as a loose forward have made him a crucial player in the line-up.
However, when he made his debut in 2013 — as Springbok rugby entered one of its darkest eras after the 2015 World Cup, where SA finished third and suffered an embarrassing pool defeat against Japan — Kolisi had to endure unwarranted criticism and was painted by some as a “quota player”.
When Rassie Erasmus became national rugby coach in 2018, one of his first moves was to appoint Kolisi as his captain, indicating his respected status among his peers. Kolisi quickly justified the decision through his inspirational leadership on and off the field.
Bavuma was first selected for the Proteas in 2014 and has had to negotiate many ups and downs in his career. He also had to endure vicious abuse and also had the “quota player” title thrust on him.
Even when the gutsy batsman succeeded, he was criticised for not converting his many half-centuries, several of which were backs-to-the-wall efforts, into hundreds. Bavuma has had his critics over the past few years even though he has averaged 49.77 in Test cricket since 2021 and averages 43 in ODIs at a strike rate of 87, making him SA’s most consistent batsman.
The 35-year-old has made all questions about his value irrelevant by playing a vital role with the bat as SA beat favourites and defending champions Australia in a thrilling, comeback in the Test final at Lord’s. The victory was marked by Bavuma’s brave innings of 36 and 66 in a low-scoring game and a brave decision to bowl from the toss.
Kolisi saluted the diminutive hero with the heart of a lion.
“I’m so happy for Temba and the Proteas for what they've done for us as a country,” said the Bok captain as his team prepared for Saturday’s season-opening international against the Barbarians at Cape Town Stadium (5.10pm).
“I know how tough it’s been and people have had a lot to say about them. But when it mattered most they showed how tough they are.
“I know how ugly things have been for Temba. There have been times when nothing good has been said about him. It was tough at the beginning of my career too, and we [Kolisi and Bavuma] speak about it. We don’t talk every day, but when it is needed.
“We could have given up and though there were a lot more happy people when we were appointed, there were those who made a lot of noise and made it very tough. It gets lonely and you see your name in the paper and there’s nothing positive said about you,” Kolisi said.
“I saw what he went through and I would always message him. It could have been too much for him, but the critics didn’t stop him. That sort of abuse can derail you, but I am so proud of him.
“He is unbeaten in Tests as a captain and batting with that hamstring [in the final’s second innings] has been kind of like his career has been.”
While the clichés about Bavuma being small in stature but having a huge heart, or dynamite in a small package, are apt on this occasion, the Springbok captain also had praise for a superb Proteas team effort to tame the heavily-favoured Australians.
“It was a proper team effort. Lungi Ngidi’s first innings with the ball wasn’t good. He struggled, but look at the way he fought back in that second innings, while Kagiso Rabada was as reliable as ever and top-class.
“Wiaan Mulder also stood up. Aiden Markram scoring that hundred after his duck in the first innings was also amazing.”
Bok coach Erasmus described the cricket team as a source of pride.
“The Proteas inspire us. We share the same environment, we face the same pressures. Them maybe more than us. [Recently] they were a bit like [we were] in 2018. We see our excitement for each other. They have helped us in our hearts,” he said.
“They did flipping well to fight like that. That’s what South Africans want to see, that we never give up, even though I think it must get quite lonely out there in the middle.”
