Test championship win ‘a catalyst for success in other formats’

Test captain Temba Bavuma and coach Shukri Conrad at the welcoming ceremony in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
Victory in the World Test Championship final over Australia ended SA’s agonising 27-year wait for an ICC trophy, and coach Shukri Conrad believes more success is not far off after a rapturous welcome home in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
The Proteas won by five wickets at Lord’s to end decades of heartache in major ICC competitions and were celebrated by several thousand supporters at OR Tambo International Airport.
Conrad has been Test coach for a little more than two years but also recently took over the white ball teams. He believes the triumph can be a catalyst for success across all formats.
“If you have a Test team that is strong and plays regularly, that has spin-offs for the other formats,” he told reporters. “When you have a good Test team, you’ll have good teams in [white ball cricket] because a good player is a good player.”
The amount of Test cricket SA play has been a major talking point with Conrad previously saying it was no secret they want more games.
But the new world champions are not scheduled to play a home Test until October 2026, and will take a weakened squad on a two-Test tour of Zimbabwe that starts on June 28.
Scheduling more games is a complex issue given the cost of hosting series for cash-strapped Cricket SA.
Conrad said while their financial muscle means they may not match the so-called “Big Three” of India, Australia and England off the field of play, they can certainly do so on it.
“We don’t feel like underdogs and we believe we are one of the top teams in the world,” he said. “We may not have played Australia and England in the league phase [of the World Test Championship] but we played Australia in the final and would not have had it any other way.
“We feel we belong at the main table. [Being underdogs] was never a conversation in our team meetings. Everyone dubbed Australia as favourites, perhaps on the back of their experience more than anything else.
“But we create our own reality and are the Test champions now.”
Test championship win ‘a catalyst for success in other formats’
Proteas coach says a good Test team will result in good teams in [white ball cricket] because a good player is a good player
Victory in the World Test Championship final over Australia ended SA’s agonising 27-year wait for an ICC trophy, and coach Shukri Conrad believes more success is not far off after a rapturous welcome home in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
The Proteas won by five wickets at Lord’s to end decades of heartache in major ICC competitions and were celebrated by several thousand supporters at OR Tambo International Airport.
Conrad has been Test coach for a little more than two years but also recently took over the white ball teams. He believes the triumph can be a catalyst for success across all formats.
“If you have a Test team that is strong and plays regularly, that has spin-offs for the other formats,” he told reporters. “When you have a good Test team, you’ll have good teams in [white ball cricket] because a good player is a good player.”
The amount of Test cricket SA play has been a major talking point with Conrad previously saying it was no secret they want more games.
But the new world champions are not scheduled to play a home Test until October 2026, and will take a weakened squad on a two-Test tour of Zimbabwe that starts on June 28.
Scheduling more games is a complex issue given the cost of hosting series for cash-strapped Cricket SA.
Conrad said while their financial muscle means they may not match the so-called “Big Three” of India, Australia and England off the field of play, they can certainly do so on it.
“We don’t feel like underdogs and we believe we are one of the top teams in the world,” he said. “We may not have played Australia and England in the league phase [of the World Test Championship] but we played Australia in the final and would not have had it any other way.
“We feel we belong at the main table. [Being underdogs] was never a conversation in our team meetings. Everyone dubbed Australia as favourites, perhaps on the back of their experience more than anything else.
“But we create our own reality and are the Test champions now.”
Reuters
NEIL MANTHORP: When we play the so-called Big Three, we’ll perform — Conrad
Markram’s great moment may have been SA’s greatest innings
Day two goes supersonic as Lungi Ngidi finds redemption
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Why South Africans ‘should never be considered underdogs’
Morkel tells Reddy to be ready for bigger bowling workload in England
Rabada stars, but SA batters stumble
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Superb Brits century secures Proteas series victory
Proteas won back public with Test victory, says Rassie van der Dussen
NEIL MANTHORP: When we play the so-called Big Three, we’ll perform — Conrad
Markram’s great moment may have been SA’s greatest innings
Day two goes supersonic as Lungi Ngidi finds redemption
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Why South Africans ‘should never be considered underdogs’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.