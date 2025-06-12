Sport / Cricket

Morkel tells Reddy to be ready for bigger bowling workload in England

Bowling coach wants all-rounder to step up with the ball in the absence of Mohammed Shami and limited availability of Jasprit Bumrah

12 June 2025 - 17:24
by Amlan Chakraborty
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in action with the bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. Picture: REUTERS
New Delhi - India’s bowling attack will need regular contributions from all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy on the tour of England with Mohammed Shami absent due to fitness concerns and the need to manage Jasprit Bumrah’s workload, bowling coach Morné Morkel said.

Team management have said pace spearhead Bumrah is likely to play only three of the five Tests in the series, which begins on June 20 in Leeds, with seam-bowling all-rounders Reddy and Shardul Thakur on standby to fill any gaps.

Morkel said he had challenged Reddy to bowl a bit more.

“He’s a guy that can bowl that magical ball, so for him it’s about creating that consistency. It’s something we want to work on, it’s important for his game as well,” Morkel said after India’s practice session in Beckenham on Wednesday.

“I want to see the ball more in his hands, we all know what he can do with the bat ... if we can have the bowling options especially in these conditions, I think he’ll be exciting and can complement this bowling attack.”

Reddy has five wickets from five Tests — all in Australia.

Bumrah, whenever fit, and Mohammed Siraj are the only automatic picks in the pace attack, while India can also turn to seamers Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

Against an England side renowned for ultra-aggressive batting, India’s bowlers will have to make an immediate impact and Morkel was pleased with their level of preparedness.

“Against England, [given] the brand of cricket they play, we need to be on top of our game,” the former SA quick said.

“We can’t afford [time] to find our feet in this series. That’s one of the things that has impressed me so much in the two days, the few sessions we’ve had.

“The guys have stepped up by themselves, they’ve taken the ownership and responsibility, they’ve realised it’s going to be a tough tour.”

Reuters

