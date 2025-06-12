Day two goes supersonic as Lungi Ngidi finds redemption

Lungi Ngidi celebrates taking the wicket of Pat Cummins on day two of the World Test Championship final at Lord's. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PAUL HARDING
London — Supersonic Test cricket. That’s what day two turned into. What at tea looked like being a cruise for Australia suddenly went haywire.
There was redemption for Lungi Ngidi. A stunning blow from Wiaan Mulder. The DRS worked in SA’s favour. And as a result, a match that looked to be over at tea was brought back to life.
That it was Ngidi who provided the resuscitation was the biggest shock. But Test cricket provides that kind of opportunity.
Much-maligned, understandably so after such a horrible display on the opening day, Ngidi was given the ball immediately after the tea interval. There were groans all around from the many SA fans here and numerous ex-players either watching socially or on official commentary duties.
Kagiso Rabada kept SA hopes flickering with two strikes before tea and it was perfectly natural to assume he should continue, especially with Steve Smith at the crease. But the Proteas brains trust put their faith in Ngidi. His start was inauspicious, but he showed better control than he did on Wednesday.
After Marco Jansen dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, Ngidi set the place alight, with a straight delivery that Steve Smith missed, and was struck on the pad.
Umpire Chris Gaffney, who has been under the DRS microscope throughout, said not out. But once SA reviewed and three red blocks flashed up on the big screens, the flow of the session, day and match changed.
The Proteas, who had looked so flat before tea — even with Rabada’s two wickets — were revitalised. Ngidi was charging in from the Nursery End, the ball suddenly nipping about, the Aussies wide eyed and poking at it, all with scary shadows because the floodlights were in use, under leaden skies. An intoxicating period ensued, the kind which only this great old format can produce.
Ngidi trapped Beau Webster lbw, with Gaffney raising his finger, the Australian batter referring and the decision being upheld.
Lungi Ngidi celebrates the wicket of Beau Webster of Australia, at Lords Cricket Ground in London, England, June 12 2025. Picture: PAUL HARDING/GALLO IMAGES
Then came Mulder’s intervention — a superb delivery nipping back into the left-hander off the seam, clipping the inside edge of Travis Head’s bat, then his pad and then his off-stump. Pat Cummins was also bowled off his pads for six.
Edges were dropping short of the slips, the DRS was used again — by Alex Carey after being given out by Richard Illingworth, but was saved by an inside edge.
Australia lost 5/29 in 42 balls, Ngidi went from villain to hero and SA’s chances, flickering at tea, burned brightly at stumps. Talk about his fitness and stamina were evaporated amid a nine-over spell — all after tea — in which he picked up 3/35.
Further twists came, through a 61-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Carey and Mitchell Starc. Carey was eventually removed by Rabada, while Starc was dropped in the gully by Jansen in the last over of the day off Mulder.
Australia will be absolutely right to believe they still hold the upper hand.
Cummins was magnificent in a four-over burst post lunch that saw him primarily responsible for wrapping up the SA tail in just seven overs. He finished with 6/28 in 18.1 overs, in the process becoming the eighth Australian to get 300 Test wickets.
At that point, with a lead of 74 runs, Australia were firmly in control. Then the chaos. They are still 218 runs in front and runs on the board are treasure — particularly in this remarkable match.
