Rabada tested positive for cocaine, drug testing agency says

Thirty-year-old fast bowler admitted failing a drug test he underwent in January and apologised for his actions

04 June 2025 - 15:08
by Rohith Nair
Kagiso Rabada at the Proteas' send-off function in Joburg for next week's World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Kagiso Rabada’s month-long suspension after he failed a drug test was because the fast bowler tested positive for cocaine, the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) said.

Rabada, who was with the Gujarat Titans when he returned home from the Indian Premier League in April, admitted failing a drug test and apologised for his actions.

The 30-year-old, ranked No 2 in the Test bowler rankings, said he had returned an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug.

Rabada had been tested in January when he was playing in the SA20 for MI Cape Town and Saids said in a report published this week that it detected the presence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Rabada returned from suspension to play two matches for Gujarat, who finished third in the standings.

He is due to spearhead SA’s bowling attack in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s when they face Australia on June 11-15. 

Reuters

