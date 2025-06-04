Sport / Cricket

Kohli dedicates IPL title to former teammates De Villiers, Gayle

‘They gave their heart and soul to the team,’ sporting icon says after lifting trophy

04 June 2025 - 13:55
by Pearl Josephine Nazare
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifts the IPL trophy after beating the Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad, India. Picture: PANKAJ NANGIA/Getty Images
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifts the IPL trophy after beating the Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad, India. Picture: PANKAJ NANGIA/Getty Images

Bengaluru

Virat Kohli dedicated Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB’s) first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 17 seasons to his former teammates AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, and said the duo had given their all  to make the franchise a success.

Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by six runs in the final in Ahmadabad, Gujarat, on Tuesday, a long-awaited title win which reduced 36-year-old Kohli to tears.

Kohli has been with the franchise since the inaugural 2008 edition of the league and helped them reach three previous finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Former SA wicketkeeper-batter De Villiers played for Bengaluru from 2011-2021, while ex-West Indies all-rounder Gayle represented them from 2011 to 2017, with both experiencing the heartache of lost finals beside Kohli.

“I’ve shared my prime years with them and I know how much we tried to win this and we felt we were so close a couple of times,” Kohli told broadcasters.

“We were such a good team and we had that explosiveness in our team but we could never cross the line and all of us have that hurt because we gave our prime years to this franchise and we really wanted to win that title for RCB.

“I promise you this feels like 10 times more special just because these two are standing next to us.”

De Villiers and Gayle joined the Bengaluru team on the podium to raise the trophy.

“The title is honestly as much theirs as it’s mine because it’s the connection you see when they come to Bengaluru,” Kohli said.

“When they come you see how people love them and they go absolutely berserk because they know and they appreciate that they’ve given their heart and soul for this team ...”

Reuters

Big-hitter Klaasen retires from international cricket

Blow for SA before co-hosting of the 2027 World Cup where batter would have been a major drawcard
Sport
2 days ago

Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru bag maiden IPL title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their talisman end a 17-season drought with win over Punjab
Sport
1 day ago

Root masterclass as England beat West Indies to clinch ODI series

England batter Joe Root’s masterly 166 off 139 balls helps his side chase down a target of 309 in Cardiff
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rabada tested positive for cocaine, drug testing ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Former Spurs players back Postecoglou
Sport / Soccer
3.
Djokovic in Nadal’s hundred club
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Gayton McKenzie tells MPs how VAR will be ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Aussies also have insecurities, says Proteas’ ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Big-hitter Klaasen retires from international cricket

Sport / Cricket

Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru bag maiden IPL title

Sport / Cricket

Aussies also have insecurities, says Proteas’ Stubbs

Sport / Cricket

Root masterclass as England beat West Indies to clinch ODI series

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.