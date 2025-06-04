Sydney - Tickets for the Ashes series were snapped up at a record rate when they went on sale on Tuesday with the allocations for the first three days of the Brisbane and Sydney Tests as well as day one of the Melbourne Test all exhausted.
Cricket Australia (CA) said a total of 311,066 tickets were purchased on Tuesday for international matches in the home 2025-26 season, when the hosts will defend the urn against England in a five-Test series.
The previous record for a single day’s sale was 111,741 tickets, ahead of the 2017-18 Ashes series, CA said.
“The record demand for tickets shows the excitement fans are feeling about the fantastic international season to come,” CA CEO Todd Greenberg said.
Australia won both the 2017-18 series and home series in 2021-22 4-0 before drawing 2-2 in England in 2023 to retain the urn.
England last triumphed in Australia in 2010-11, which is also the last time the tourists won a Test there.
The series in 2025 begins in Perth in late November before a day-night match in Brisbane, the third Test in Adelaide and the traditional Melbourne and Sydney Tests in December and January.
More tranches of tickets will be made available for those fans who signed up for pre-allocation at a later date, while the public will be able to make purchases from June 13.
Australia also host SA and India in Twenty20 and one-day series before the Ashes, while the women’s team will play India in all three formats in February and March.
Ashes tickets snapped up at record rate
Cricket Australia says 311,066 tickets were purchased for the 2025-26 season
Reuters
