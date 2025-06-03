Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru bag maiden IPL title

New Delhi — Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their talisman Virat Kohli ended a 17-season drought by winning their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, beating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Bengaluru posted a modest 190-9 with Kohli, their leading scorer this season, top scoring for them with a composed 43. It was, however, their lion-hearted bowling which secured their win after they restricted Punjab to 184-7 despite Shashank Singh’s unbeaten 61 off 30 balls.

Kohli was in tears once he realised Bengaluru were about to shed the underachiever’s tag that has stuck to them since the inaugural 2008 edition of the league.

Put in to bat at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium, Bengaluru could not stitch together significant partnerships and fell short of the 200-mark.

Kohli anchored their innings but Bengaluru could never really break loose. Bengaluru were 87-2 at the midway stage but with enough overs left for other players to bat around Kohli.