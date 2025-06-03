Sport / Cricket

Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru bag maiden IPL title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their talisman end a 17-season drought with win over Punjab

03 June 2025 - 20:55
by Amlan Chakraborty
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, June 3 2025 Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, June 3 2025 Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

New Delhi — Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their talisman Virat Kohli ended a 17-season drought by winning their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, beating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Bengaluru posted a modest 190-9 with Kohli, their leading scorer this season, top scoring for them with a composed 43. It was, however, their lion-hearted bowling which secured their win after they restricted Punjab to 184-7 despite Shashank Singh’s unbeaten 61 off 30 balls.

Kohli was in tears once he realised Bengaluru were about to shed the underachiever’s tag that has stuck to them since the inaugural 2008 edition of the league.

Put in to bat at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium, Bengaluru could not stitch together significant partnerships and fell short of the 200-mark.

Kohli anchored their innings but Bengaluru could never really break loose. Bengaluru were 87-2 at the midway stage but with enough overs left for other players to bat around Kohli.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after winning the Indian Premier League after their victory in the final against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Tuesday. Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after winning the Indian Premier League after their victory in the final against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Tuesday. Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

Azmatullah Omarzai deceived Kohli with a bouncer and took a running, tumbling return catch to dismiss the batter. Jitesh Sharma’s 24 off 10 balls injected some momentum into Bengaluru’s stop-start innings and Liam Livingstone made 25 but the side could not really capitalise in the death overs.

Punjab’s Kyle Jamieson claimed 3-48, while his new ball partner Arshdeep Singh bowled an excellent three-wicket final over, conceding only three runs.

Punjab got off to a rollicking start in their chase and opener Prabhsimran Singh, then on nine, was lucky to be spilled in the deep by Romario Shepherd.

Josh Hazlewood, the luckless Bengaluru bowler, did not have to wait long for success though, as Phil Salt took a stunning catch in the deep to remove Priyansh Arya (24) and break the 43-run opening stand.

Krunal Pandya removed Prabhsimran and Shepherd redeemed himself by dismissing Punjab’s in-form captain Shreyas Iyer to turn the match on its head.

Left-arm spinner Pandya put Bengaluru on top when he dismissed the dangerous Josh Inglis (39) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar effectively sealed the match in Bengaluru’s favour when he dismissed Nehal Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis in the same over.

Reuters 

Aussies also have insecurities, says Proteas’ Stubbs

‘I’ve been trying to get as much information as I can. They are pumped for it — like we’re pumped for it’
Sport
3 hours ago

Big-hitter Klaasen retires from international cricket

Blow for SA before co-hosting of the 2027 World Cup where batter would have been a major drawcard
Sport
1 day ago

Root masterclass as England beat West Indies to clinch ODI series

England batter Joe Root’s masterly 166 off 139 balls helps his side chase down a target of 309 in Cardiff
Sport
2 days ago

Punjab coach urges players to keep focus on IPL playoffs

Ricky Ponting pleased his team qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 11 years
Sport
1 week ago

Aussies will be sure to sledge Rabada, says Markram

Graeme Smith advises the Proteas to rallly behind him and prepare their key bowler well
Sport
2 days ago

England punish Zimbabwe as Duckett shines with a century

England opener Ben Duckett smashes 140 from 134 balls before being caught at cover by Ben Curran
Sport
1 week ago

Lucknow miss IPL playoffs after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat

Gujarat, Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have qualified for the playoffs and will be joined by either Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Aussies will be sure to sledge Rabada, says ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Djokovic in Nadal’s hundred club
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Former Spurs players back Postecoglou
Sport / Soccer
4.
Sundowns to bag about R174m in Fifa prize bonanza
Sport / Soccer
5.
Big-hitter Klaasen retires from international ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Aussies also have insecurities, says Proteas’ Stubbs

Sport / Cricket

Big-hitter Klaasen retires from international cricket

Sport / Cricket

Root masterclass as England beat West Indies to clinch ODI series

Sport / Cricket

Punjab coach urges players to keep focus on IPL playoffs

Sport / Cricket

England punish Zimbabwe as Duckett shines with a century

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.