Aussies also have insecurities, says Proteas’ Stubbs

His preparation for Lord’s has included hours in the nets at the IPL, getting his defensive rhythm and mindset in tune to bat for hours and not a few overs.

Shukri Conrad caused a surprise in 2024 when he declared Stubbs would be the Proteas’ Test No 3. He outlined Stubbs’s technique and imposing presence at the crease as reasons for that decision. But Stubbs has batted at that spot in only half of his Test innings since then, shifting to No 4 last summer.

Initially it happened in the Durban Test against Sri Lanka, when Wiaan Mulder, after breaking his finger, felt the best he could offer the Proteas was to bat early in the second innings, before the swelling worsened. Stubbs made a crucial 122 to help SA to a victory in that match.

Heading into Lord’s, Conrad is weighing up other options for the No 3 position — continuing with Mulder, whom Conrad mentioned had the technique to bat at first drop — or Tony de Zorzi, usually an opener but a player who can bat at No 3.

It appears Stubbs will continue at No 4, which he doesn’t mind.

“Throughout my career, in every team I’ve played for, I’ve had different roles. It’s nothing new. One day I’m batting at 3, then I’m batting at 6 — I don’t mind. If it helps the team with whatever it needs, I can mould my game to that role.”

At No 3 Stubbs averages 44.71 — but those eight innings were played on slow, largely batting-friendly tracks in the Caribbean and Bangladesh.

At No 4 his average drops to 23.37 — but two of those innings were played on the “minefield” produced at Newlands in 2024, when the second Test against India finished in less than two days. Lord’s won’t hold such peril.

“Any Test is hard to win. It’s not like you have a crazy 20 minutes and lose a game. You can still find a way back,” Stubbs said.

“Last year’s World Cup final, everything happened so quickly. But this is a Test match, you’ve got to graft well for five days to win. There is that sense of calm, knowing you have to do that for a long time.”