Big-hitter Klaasen retires from international cricket

Blow for SA before co-hosting of the 2027 World Cup where batter would have been a major drawcard

02 June 2025 - 18:24
by Nick Said
SA's destructive middle order batsman Heinrich Klaasen has called time on his international career. Picture: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO
SA's destructive middle order batsman Heinrich Klaasen has called time on his international career. Picture: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

Batter Heinrich Klaasen has retired from all forms of international cricket, a blow for SA before their co-hosting of the 2027 World Cup where he would have been a major drawcard.

Klaasen, 33, is one of the world’s most destructive batters in white-ball cricket and a mainstay of the SA limited-overs side in recent years. He is likely to maintain a presence on the global Twenty20 league circuit.

“It is a sad day for me as I announce I have decided to step away from international cricket,” he said in a Cricket SA statement on Monday.

“It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was a difficult decision but also one I have peace with.

“I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so.”

Cricket SA’s director of national teams & high performance Enoch Nkwe said he understood the reasons for Klaasen’s decision.

“He has been transparent with Cricket SA throughout the past few months and we respect his decision to retire from international cricket,” Nkwe said. “We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey.”

Klaasen averaged 43.69 with four centuries and 11 50s in 60 one-day internationals, and scored 1,000 runs in 58 T20 internationals at a strike rate of 141.84. He also played four Test matches for SA.

Reuters

Punjab coach urges players to keep focus on IPL playoffs

Ricky Ponting pleased his team qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 11 years
Sport
6 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Flawed World Test Championship here to stay

Focus is turning towards how the contest can be improved so that the number of matches played can produce a fairer result
Opinion
6 days ago

England punish Zimbabwe as Duckett shines with a century

England opener Ben Duckett smashes 140 from 134 balls before being caught at cover by Ben Curran
Sport
1 week ago

Bedingham aims to add runs for Durham after return from injury

Proteas middle-order batsman plans to be ready for Australia in World Test Championship
Sport
1 week ago

Lucknow miss IPL playoffs after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat

Gujarat, Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have qualified for the playoffs and will be joined by either Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals
Sport
1 week ago

England rekindle Zimbabwe rivalry ahead of testing summer

One-off Test at Trent Bridge marks full restoration of cricketing ties and is the first long-format encounter between the sides since 2003
Sport
1 week ago
