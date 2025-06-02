Big-hitter Klaasen retires from international cricket

SA's destructive middle order batsman Heinrich Klaasen has called time on his international career. Picture: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO
Batter Heinrich Klaasen has retired from all forms of international cricket, a blow for SA before their co-hosting of the 2027 World Cup where he would have been a major drawcard.
Klaasen, 33, is one of the world’s most destructive batters in white-ball cricket and a mainstay of the SA limited-overs side in recent years. He is likely to maintain a presence on the global Twenty20 league circuit.
“It is a sad day for me as I announce I have decided to step away from international cricket,” he said in a Cricket SA statement on Monday.
“It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was a difficult decision but also one I have peace with.
“I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so.”
Cricket SA’s director of national teams & high performance Enoch Nkwe said he understood the reasons for Klaasen’s decision.
“He has been transparent with Cricket SA throughout the past few months and we respect his decision to retire from international cricket,” Nkwe said. “We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey.”
Klaasen averaged 43.69 with four centuries and 11 50s in 60 one-day internationals, and scored 1,000 runs in 58 T20 internationals at a strike rate of 141.84. He also played four Test matches for SA.
Reuters
