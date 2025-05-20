Sport / Cricket

Lucknow miss IPL playoffs after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat

Gujarat, Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have qualified for the playoffs and will be joined by either Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals

20 May 2025 - 14:16
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lucknow Super Giants’ Rishabh Pant shakes hands with Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy after their Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Monday. Picture: REUTERS
Lucknow Super Giants’ Rishabh Pant shakes hands with Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy after their Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Monday. Picture: REUTERS

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant said injuries had derailed his side’s Indian Premier League campaign after they were eliminated from the playoffs race with a six-wicket defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

Lucknow made 205 but allowed their opponents to chase down the total in 18.2 overs, leaving them with only pride to play for in their remaining two matches against Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The prolonged absence of key players, including pace bowlers Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav, stalled Lucknow’s momentum this year, while Pant also faced plenty of criticism for his dismal form with the bat after managing just 135 runs in 12 matches.

“It could have been one of our best seasons,” Pant said.

“Getting into the tournament, we knew we had lots of gaps because of injuries.

“As a team, we decided we’re not going to talk about it, but it became more and more difficult to close those gaps.”

With seamers Avesh Khan and Akash Deep also struggling for fitness, Lucknow never had a settled playing side.

“The way we planned the auction, if we’d had the same bowling attack, obviously the story would be different.

“At the same time, this is cricket, things can happen,” Pant said.

“Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don’t. We take pride in the way we played. We’ll still look at the positives of this season rather than discuss the negative side.”

Gujarat, Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have already qualified for the playoffs and will be joined by either Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals, who meet on Wednesday.

Reuters

Proteas ready to show Test cricket is not just about the ‘big three’

ICC needs to ensure the global Test game is looked after rather than the whims and fancies of a few nations
Sport
6 days ago

CSA puts its foot down over IPL

The IPL had to revise its schedule after the competition was halted due to conflict
Sport
1 week ago

Australia captain Cummins returns for WTC final against SA

Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood also included in the squad
Sport
1 week ago

IPL to resume on Saturday after India-Pakistan ceasefire

Cricket Australia consulting on security with several players set to make a decision on return
Sport
1 week ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket as a weapon of warfare

Nothing comes close to matching the power of cricket in India and its potential to affect global affairs
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Bulls and Sharks face awkward URC quarterfinal ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
GAVIN RICH: Alignment camps not the same as Bok ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Relief for Arsenal as Declan Rice secures narrow ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Man U faces high-stakes Europa League final
Sport / Soccer
5.
Verstappen will feel the loss if Imola gets the ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

England rekindle Zimbabwe rivalry ahead of testing summer

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Why SA has a chance in the WTC final

Opinion / Columnists

World Test top orders front of mind for SA and Australia

Sport / Cricket

Proteas ready to show Test cricket is not just about the ‘big three’

Sport / Cricket

CSA puts its foot down over IPL

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.