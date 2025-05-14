Bavuma declares himself ready to lead SA in crunch match with Aussies
Proteas ready to show Test cricket is not just about the ‘big three’
ICC ‘needs to ensure the global Test game is looked after rather than the whims and fancies of a few nations’
Beyond winning the World Test Championship (WTC), SA’s presence in the final should serve as a reminder for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to extend support for the format beyond England, India and Australia, says Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad.
Citing results over the “big three” recently, Conrad explained that the Test format remained relevant, but needed the ICC to provide honest backing so the schedule wasn’t dominated by the wealthiest nations.
“NZ won 3-0 in India, Sri Lanka won a Test in England, West Indies won a Test in Australia. Are they really the big three?” Conrad wondered.
“I think we need strong Test cricket. Test cricket is the lifeblood of cricket around the world. The other formats rely on Test cricket, it is the shop window for a lot of players who want to make it in the other formats.
Defining moments. Unshakable character. This is what Test cricket’s all about 🏏.— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 13, 2025
As we look to the battle that awaits, we acknowledge growth and reward perseverance 💪👏.
This isn’t just a squad; it’s a statement of intent and a true reflection of grit 🇿🇦.#WTC25 #WozaNawe… pic.twitter.com/qa1de9NFWX
“I reckon the ICC needs to take it in hand, and ensure the global Test game is looked after rather than the whims and fancies of a few nations.”
The criticism the Proteas faced from the likes of Michael Vaughan — a former England captain — and Darren Lehmann — the former Australian player and later head coach — for qualifying for the WTC final, indicated not only a lack of understanding of the WTC format, but how little regard was given to teams outside the “big three”.
SA had to make do with two-match Test series for most of the last cycle, and while CSA didn’t help itself with the selection of a “C team” for a tour to New Zealand, even that decision was indicative of the need for financial stability — something Test cricket, outside the “big three”, doesn’t provide.
“If we are able to achieve [qualifying for WTC final] with the [limited] schedule we had, imagine what we can do with a packed schedule,” said Conrad.
First ball, no grace😏☝️— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 27, 2024
Bosch talks us through the moment he took his first Test Match wicket for the Proteas on debut, while his family watched on from the stands in support!🤗#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt#SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/5wU8Mul9iW
“If that means we take our place at the main table and winning this shows we belong, then so be it.
“I’ve never felt that Test cricket should play second fiddle to the white ball game. It is a great chance to show SA and the world that the Proteas need to be taken seriously.”
For a side that has grown accustomed to playing two-match Test series, the WTC final throws the Proteas a curveball they haven’t faced since 2017.
December that year was the last time they played a one-off Test, against Zimbabwe in Gqeberha, which was part of preparations for subsequent series against India and Australia.
The Proteas’ last Test was in January, and Australia’s in February, making preparation tricky for the Lord’s fixture, which starts on June 11.
The revised Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule threw another spanner in the works, and Conrad’s and CSA’s insistence that the original deadline for the players to return to SA on May 26 is complied with, is understandable.
Temba Bavuma said his private discussions with IPL-contracted teammates left him confident that everyone’s primary focus is the WTC final.
“It’s quite warming and motivating to hear from guys at the IPL, who are going back [to India], asking how that will affect their preparation for the WTC final; it shows where the guys are at mentally.”
After missing the four-day final with the Lions at the start of April because of an elbow injury, Bavuma said he was fully fit and mentally refreshed.
“I’ve started hitting balls and there is no discomfort. I had a nice break. Mentally and physically I’m in a good space,” he said.