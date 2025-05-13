CSA puts foot down over IPL

Cricket SA is confident the Proteas players contracted to the Indian Premier League (IPL) who were selected for the World Test Championship (WTC) final will be back in SA on May 26.

The IPL was forced to revise its schedule after the competition was halted because of cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

After a ceasefire was agreed between the countries, the IPL announced it would resume on Saturday, with the final for the competition now slated for June 3 — a week later than originally planned.

The WTC final against Australia at Lord’s, for which the Proteas announced their squad on Tuesday, starts on June 11.

Director of national teams Enoch Nkwe said CSA had been in contact with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) this week and will reiterate it wants the nationally contracted players back in SA on May 26, as originally outlined in the non-objection certificates the players signed.

“We have made it clear that we are sticking to our original plan when it comes to the WTC, the 26th is the latest that the Test players must come back,” Nkwe said.

“We’ve been engaging with the BCCI in the last few days to ensure we are all on the same page and prioritising the Test players. We believe we have a good relationship.”