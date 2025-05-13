IPL to resume on Saturday after India-Pakistan ceasefire

Bengaluru - The Indian Premier League (IPL), suspended for a week after fighting between India and Pakistan, will resume on May 17 after the announcement of a ceasefire between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The IPL governing council took the decision to suspend the tournament last Friday after consulting franchises and players as India and Pakistan extended their worst fighting in nearly three decades.

The IPL still has 12 group matches left, which will be played in the cities of Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

“After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season,” India’s cricket board (BCCI) said.