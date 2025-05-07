India skipper Rohit Sharma quits Tests but still game for ODIs

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians in action at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, May 6 2025. Picture: PANKAJ NANGIA/GETTY IMAGES
New Delhi — India captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday but said he will continue playing One-Day Internationals which have been his strong suit.
The 38-year-old had quit Twenty20 Internationals immediately after leading India to their second 20-overs World Cup title in West Indies last year.
“Hello everyone, I would like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket,” Rohit posted on Instagram.
“It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI (One Day International) format.”
Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit’s deputy in the test squad, led the side in two Tests in Australia last season in Rohit’s absence but the Indian cricket board (BCCI) may not task a fast bowler with full-time captaincy given their injury-prone nature.
Rohit Sharma. Picture: GARETH COPLEY/GETTY IMAGES
India will kick off their Test season with a five-match series in England beginning in Leeds on June 20.
A late bloomer in the long format, Rohit retires with 4,301 runs including 12 hundreds from 67 Tests with an average of 40.57.
Rohit is a 50-overs stalwart with three 200-plus scores, including a 264 against Sri Lanka, which remains the highest individual score in men’s ODIs.
An elegant right-hander when on song, Rohit could not reach the same height in Test cricket though and had just one hundred in his last 19 innings.
His prolonged run drought forced the India captain to take the drastic step of dropping himself from a Sydney Test against Australia earlier this year.
Rohit led India to the final of the 50-overs World Cup in 2023 and also captained them to their Champions Trophy victory earlier this year.
“Thank you, Captain. End of an era in whites,” the BCCI wrote on X.
India skipper Rohit Sharma quits Tests but still game for ODIs
India’s Rohit Sharma retires with 4,301 runs including 12 hundreds from 67 Tests with an average of 40.57
New Delhi — India captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday but said he will continue playing One-Day Internationals which have been his strong suit.
The 38-year-old had quit Twenty20 Internationals immediately after leading India to their second 20-overs World Cup title in West Indies last year.
“Hello everyone, I would like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket,” Rohit posted on Instagram.
“It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI (One Day International) format.”
Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit’s deputy in the test squad, led the side in two Tests in Australia last season in Rohit’s absence but the Indian cricket board (BCCI) may not task a fast bowler with full-time captaincy given their injury-prone nature.
India will kick off their Test season with a five-match series in England beginning in Leeds on June 20.
A late bloomer in the long format, Rohit retires with 4,301 runs including 12 hundreds from 67 Tests with an average of 40.57.
Rohit is a 50-overs stalwart with three 200-plus scores, including a 264 against Sri Lanka, which remains the highest individual score in men’s ODIs.
An elegant right-hander when on song, Rohit could not reach the same height in Test cricket though and had just one hundred in his last 19 innings.
His prolonged run drought forced the India captain to take the drastic step of dropping himself from a Sydney Test against Australia earlier this year.
Rohit led India to the final of the 50-overs World Cup in 2023 and also captained them to their Champions Trophy victory earlier this year.
“Thank you, Captain. End of an era in whites,” the BCCI wrote on X.
Reuters
Mumbai coach welcomes Rohit’s return to form
Pandya wants batters to step up for stuttering Mumbai
India bag Champions Trophy after Rohit and Rahul foil New Zealand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
NEIL MANTHORP: Drugs in sport: highs and lows in the real world
Outstanding Brits century not enough to thwart India
‘Rise of a phenom’ in teen sensation Suryavanshi hailed by greats
NEIL MANTHORP: IPL demands put SA cricketers to the test
NZC joins US company to launch new Major League Cricket franchise
CSA fines Warriors R100,000 for breaching transformation rules
NEIL MANTHORP: Endurance of retired great MS Dhoni makes for intriguing IPL talk
Mumbai coach welcomes Rohit’s return to form
Titans and Lions serve up gripping conclusion to season
Chennai end five-match losing streak after Lucknow win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.