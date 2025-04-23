Sport / Cricket

NZC joins US company to launch new Major League Cricket franchise

‘First-of-its-kind agreement’ between a full member of the ICC and a franchise of a professional cricket league

23 April 2025 - 21:13
by Rohith Nair
New Zealand's Luke Watson in action. Picture: ALAN EASON
Bengaluru — New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Wednesday it has agreed terms with American company True North Sports Ventures (TNS) to launch a new Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise that will debut in the 2027 season.

The NZC said it would be a “first-of-its-kind agreement” between a full member of the International Cricket Council and a franchise of a professional cricket league, with TNS looking at Toronto and Atlanta among other cities to base the franchise.

The NZC will provide “high-performance and operational support” which includes coaching, management and support staff for the Twenty20 tournament which had its inaugural edition staged in 2023.

“As franchise cricket grows globally, NZC needs to adapt to seize strategic opportunities that ensure the sustainability of our cricket network,” NZC CEO Scott Weenink said in a statement.

“This helps diversify our revenue streams, expands our global brand and fan base, and creates new talent development and retention pathways for both our players and coaches.”

The MLC has six teams based in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Texas and Washington DC. They plan to expand to eight teams by 2027 and 10 by 2031.

The NZC also said it has the opportunity to partner with MLC co-founders Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan on other opportunities, which include a second franchise planned for 2031.

Reuters

NEIL MANTHORP: Endurance of retired great MS Dhoni makes for intriguing IPL talk

Rumours suggesting the wicketkeeper’s last game is imminent escalate ticket prices
Opinion
2 days ago

Mumbai coach welcomes Rohit’s return to form

Former captain’s unbeaten 76 is his first fifty in seven matches
Sport
2 days ago

Titans and Lions serve up gripping conclusion to season

The Four-Day Series final had almost Test match intensity, says Lions captain
Sport
1 week ago

Chennai end five-match losing streak after Lucknow win

Super Kings manage to ace the powerplay overs but remain bottom of the 10-team league
Sport
1 week ago

Heinrich Klaasen focused on IPL, not contract talks with Proteas

The sought-after batter in T20 leagues globally is a notable absentee on the CSA list
Sport
2 weeks ago
