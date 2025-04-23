CSA fines Warriors R100,000 for breaching transformation rules

The Warriors will pay a R100,000 fine to CSA for breaching its transformation rules in the One-Day Cup. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
While the Eastern Province Warriors prepare to pay Cricket SA (CSA) R100,000 for breaching the organisation’s transformation guidelines, the Free State Cricket Union is awaiting confirmation of a date for its own hearing in which it hopes to persuade CSA the Warriors should be relegated.
As it stands, the Warriors have retained their position in Division 1 for the 2025-26 season after their mediation process with CSA. The mother body announced on Tuesday night it had reached a settlement with the Eastern Province union.
Part of the resolution will see the union pay R100,000 towards “CSA’s grassroots cricket development initiatives” to underresourced communities in the Eastern Cape. The money must be paid within a fortnight.
The Warriors had originally been fined R500,000 — half of which was suspended for two years — after selecting Jason Raubenheimer in their starting team for a One-Day Cup clash with the KZN Dolphins in February.
A spectacle of grit, passion, and pure cricket drama — the #4DaySeries Final delivered it all 🏆.
That meant the Warriors played only two black African players in their starting side, in breach of domestic rules which stipulate all provincial teams must have six black players in the starting XI, three of whom must be African.
The matter took three weeks to resolve and saw the Warriors also docked the points they won in the match. However their victory was reflected in the win column on the One-Day Cup points table.
The Knights have disputed the issue, which would move them above the Warriors in the log and, more importantly, the promotion/relegation table. CSA have stated the win has to be reflected because the match occurred and players’ records would be affected, which includes a century by opener Jordan Hermann and a four-wicket haul for Warriors bowler Andile Mokgakane, the best of his one-day career.
“CSA and the Warriors remain united in their commitment to transforming cricket in SA. Together they will continue to drive inclusive and sustainable efforts to ensure the sport is accessible and equitable for all,” CSA’s statement read.
The Knights have also asked for mediation in the matter after they were relegated to Division 2, an outcome that places a financial strain on the union.
In addition to money lost, they could also be without their top players, including all-rounder Dian Forrester, who has signed a contract with North West. However, a clause in Forrester’s contract stipulates that should the Knights remain in Division 1, he will return to Bloemfontein.
The other big player on their books is opener Lesego Senokwane, who finished as the third highest run-scorer in the Four-Day Series and was selected last week for the SA A tour to West Indies.
Senokwane is being assessed by a number of Division 1 unions for next season but is understood to be awaiting confirmation about the Knights’ relegation once the mediation process with CSA is concluded.
CSA fines Warriors R100,000 for breaching transformation rules
Free State Cricket Union hopes to persuade Cricket SA the Warriors should be relegated
While the Eastern Province Warriors prepare to pay Cricket SA (CSA) R100,000 for breaching the organisation’s transformation guidelines, the Free State Cricket Union is awaiting confirmation of a date for its own hearing in which it hopes to persuade CSA the Warriors should be relegated.
As it stands, the Warriors have retained their position in Division 1 for the 2025-26 season after their mediation process with CSA. The mother body announced on Tuesday night it had reached a settlement with the Eastern Province union.
Part of the resolution will see the union pay R100,000 towards “CSA’s grassroots cricket development initiatives” to underresourced communities in the Eastern Cape. The money must be paid within a fortnight.
The Warriors had originally been fined R500,000 — half of which was suspended for two years — after selecting Jason Raubenheimer in their starting team for a One-Day Cup clash with the KZN Dolphins in February.
That meant the Warriors played only two black African players in their starting side, in breach of domestic rules which stipulate all provincial teams must have six black players in the starting XI, three of whom must be African.
The matter took three weeks to resolve and saw the Warriors also docked the points they won in the match. However their victory was reflected in the win column on the One-Day Cup points table.
The Knights have disputed the issue, which would move them above the Warriors in the log and, more importantly, the promotion/relegation table. CSA have stated the win has to be reflected because the match occurred and players’ records would be affected, which includes a century by opener Jordan Hermann and a four-wicket haul for Warriors bowler Andile Mokgakane, the best of his one-day career.
“CSA and the Warriors remain united in their commitment to transforming cricket in SA. Together they will continue to drive inclusive and sustainable efforts to ensure the sport is accessible and equitable for all,” CSA’s statement read.
The Knights have also asked for mediation in the matter after they were relegated to Division 2, an outcome that places a financial strain on the union.
In addition to money lost, they could also be without their top players, including all-rounder Dian Forrester, who has signed a contract with North West. However, a clause in Forrester’s contract stipulates that should the Knights remain in Division 1, he will return to Bloemfontein.
The other big player on their books is opener Lesego Senokwane, who finished as the third highest run-scorer in the Four-Day Series and was selected last week for the SA A tour to West Indies.
Senokwane is being assessed by a number of Division 1 unions for next season but is understood to be awaiting confirmation about the Knights’ relegation once the mediation process with CSA is concluded.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Will CSA appoint Shukri Conrad for 2027 World Cup?
Tensions rise as Knights and Warriors set for relegation dogfight
NEIL MANTHORP: Teams desperate for points may resort to the courts
Cricket SA maintains stance on racial targets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.