Titans and Lions serve up gripping conclusion to season

Zubayr Hamza celebrates his century for the Lions in the Four Day final against the Titans. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
A tale of two tosses for a match that was scheduled for five days, but ended up being three, wet outfields, dodgy run-ups and a messed up landing area for the fast bowlers at the Golf Course End.
The Four-Day Series final, which ended on Monday in a draw between bitter provincial rivals, the Lions and Titans, was packed with incident, even if Cricket SA tried its best to ignore the whole thing.
There were some riveting passages of play. Saturday evening in the gloom and the short burst from Lutho Sipamla was as good as fast bowling gets. “It was almost Test match intensity in that period,” said Lions captain Dominic Hendricks.
Tempers were frayed and emotions boiled over on Sunday evening leading to an appearance in front of the match referee for Bjorn Fortuin, who got into a verbal stoush with Dewald Brevis that almost turned physical.
Fortuin copped a Level 1 sanction — basically a reprimand. “Certain challenges were presented to us and as a leader for my team, I should stand up to those challenges, not just in the context of the game but to protect the integrity of our team as well,” said Fortuin.
“No lines were crossed. We played hard, but we played fair.”
Less fair was the toss and the fact that it had to be conducted twice on Friday, because match referee Gerrie Pienaar wanted to ensure it was carried live for the streaming broadcast on Cricket SA’s YouTube channel.
“I thought the match referee should have taken a bit more control,” said Hendricks. “I was pretty angry, for me it should have been handled better,” said Titans skipper Neil Brand.
Hendricks admitted his mistake in the incident, saying he’d misheard someone — either Pienaar or the streaming director — say to flick the coin in the air. That “first toss” landed in Brand’s favour, but Pienaar scratched it off because the cameras weren’t ready.
When they were, Hendricks tossed again, this time the coin fell in his favour and he took the understandable decision to bat. He and Brand agreed it gave the Lions an advantage.
“I didn’t say much to the team, I kept it to myself,” said Brand. “I don’t think it affected us, we wanted to bat. Batting, with those run-ups was an advantage.”
“There’s not much I could have done,” said Hendricks. “If I was in [Brand’s] situation I would have definitely said ‘guys there’s clearly been a mistake’.”
The Lions racked up 413/7 declared with Zubayr Hamza scoring an excellent 103. They then bowled the Titans out for 123, correctly enforced the follow-on, and though they bowled Titans out for 371 a second time too much time was lost in the match for the hosts to force a win.
The first day was cancelled, the run-ups especially at the Corlett Drive end, were still damp, pushing back the start of play on day two by more than three hours, while the landing area at the Gold Course End had to be repaired 45 minutes after the match started on Friday.
“We are disappointed, mostly because we lost so much time in the game. Had we not, then definitely there would have been a chance for us to push for the result,” said Hendricks.
At least an hour’s play was lost every day due to bad light but there was also outstanding resistance on the final day from Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who made his third first class century in just his fifth match, Keegan Petersen, who continued his late season revival with two half-centuries in the match and Rivaldo Moonsamy’s gritty 79 in the second innings.
Titans and Lions serve up gripping conclusion to season
The Four-Day Series final had almost Test match intensity, says Lions captain
A tale of two tosses for a match that was scheduled for five days, but ended up being three, wet outfields, dodgy run-ups and a messed up landing area for the fast bowlers at the Golf Course End.
The Four-Day Series final, which ended on Monday in a draw between bitter provincial rivals, the Lions and Titans, was packed with incident, even if Cricket SA tried its best to ignore the whole thing.
There were some riveting passages of play. Saturday evening in the gloom and the short burst from Lutho Sipamla was as good as fast bowling gets. “It was almost Test match intensity in that period,” said Lions captain Dominic Hendricks.
Tempers were frayed and emotions boiled over on Sunday evening leading to an appearance in front of the match referee for Bjorn Fortuin, who got into a verbal stoush with Dewald Brevis that almost turned physical.
Fortuin copped a Level 1 sanction — basically a reprimand. “Certain challenges were presented to us and as a leader for my team, I should stand up to those challenges, not just in the context of the game but to protect the integrity of our team as well,” said Fortuin.
“No lines were crossed. We played hard, but we played fair.”
Less fair was the toss and the fact that it had to be conducted twice on Friday, because match referee Gerrie Pienaar wanted to ensure it was carried live for the streaming broadcast on Cricket SA’s YouTube channel.
“I thought the match referee should have taken a bit more control,” said Hendricks. “I was pretty angry, for me it should have been handled better,” said Titans skipper Neil Brand.
Hendricks admitted his mistake in the incident, saying he’d misheard someone — either Pienaar or the streaming director — say to flick the coin in the air. That “first toss” landed in Brand’s favour, but Pienaar scratched it off because the cameras weren’t ready.
When they were, Hendricks tossed again, this time the coin fell in his favour and he took the understandable decision to bat. He and Brand agreed it gave the Lions an advantage.
“I didn’t say much to the team, I kept it to myself,” said Brand. “I don’t think it affected us, we wanted to bat. Batting, with those run-ups was an advantage.”
“There’s not much I could have done,” said Hendricks. “If I was in [Brand’s] situation I would have definitely said ‘guys there’s clearly been a mistake’.”
The Lions racked up 413/7 declared with Zubayr Hamza scoring an excellent 103. They then bowled the Titans out for 123, correctly enforced the follow-on, and though they bowled Titans out for 371 a second time too much time was lost in the match for the hosts to force a win.
The first day was cancelled, the run-ups especially at the Corlett Drive end, were still damp, pushing back the start of play on day two by more than three hours, while the landing area at the Gold Course End had to be repaired 45 minutes after the match started on Friday.
“We are disappointed, mostly because we lost so much time in the game. Had we not, then definitely there would have been a chance for us to push for the result,” said Hendricks.
At least an hour’s play was lost every day due to bad light but there was also outstanding resistance on the final day from Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who made his third first class century in just his fifth match, Keegan Petersen, who continued his late season revival with two half-centuries in the match and Rivaldo Moonsamy’s gritty 79 in the second innings.
NEIL MANTHORP: Best players hold the best cards at the professional table
Nair rewards Delhi’s faith with stunning 89 on IPL return
Proteas call up rookies for Tri-Nation series
ICC creates task force and fund for displaced Afghan women players
It’s up to the Lions and Titans to avert an ugly end to a bright season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Chennai end five-match losing streak after Lucknow win
NEIL MANTHORP: Best players hold the best cards at the professional table
Nair rewards Delhi’s faith with stunning 89 on IPL return
Proteas call up rookies for Tri-Nation series
ICC creates task force and fund for displaced Afghan women players
It’s up to the Lions and Titans to avert an ugly end to a bright season
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.