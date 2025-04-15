Chennai end five-match losing streak after Lucknow win

Shaik Rasheed was praised by Chennai Super Kings stand-in captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his batting against Lucknow Super Giants. Picture: PRAKASH SINGH/GETTY IMAGES
New Delhi — It took some inspired personnel changes but Chennai Super Kings finally managed to ace the power play overs with bat and ball and end their five-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The five-time champions, who beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets on Monday, are rooted to the bottom of the 10-team league but will hope their second win in seven matches is the start of something.
The decision to drop opener Devon Conway and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and bring in Shaik Rasheed and seam bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton paid immediate dividends.
Chennai restricted Lucknow to 42/2 in the power play and scored 59/1 in their first six overs of that crucial passage of play when batting sides take advantage of the opposition having just two fielders in the deep.
“We made a few changes because we wanted to make sure our first six overs are slightly better,” said Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was put in charge of the squad after an elbow injury ended skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's season.
“I feel this looks like a better attack, there’s more manoeuvrability for the captain.”
Chasing 167, Chennai got off to a strong start with Rachin Ravindra (37) and Rasheed (27) combining in an opening stand of 52.
Dhoni heaped praise on the 20-year-old Rasheed, who has been part of the Chennai set-up since 2023 but had to wait for his IPL debut.
“He has been with us for quite a few years. Even last year we’ve seen improvement but this year he has been batting really well in the nets,” Dhoni said.
“He has the capability to dominate but with authentic shots. What's important is for him to keep playing the shots he has in his armoury and not try to hit like some of the other openers.”
Former India captain Dhoni, who delivered an unbeaten 26 in the tense chase, won his first IPL player of the match award since 2019.
Chennai end five-match losing streak after Lucknow win
Super Kings manage to ace the power play overs but remain bottom of the 10-team league
New Delhi — It took some inspired personnel changes but Chennai Super Kings finally managed to ace the power play overs with bat and ball and end their five-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The five-time champions, who beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets on Monday, are rooted to the bottom of the 10-team league but will hope their second win in seven matches is the start of something.
The decision to drop opener Devon Conway and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and bring in Shaik Rasheed and seam bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton paid immediate dividends.
Chennai restricted Lucknow to 42/2 in the power play and scored 59/1 in their first six overs of that crucial passage of play when batting sides take advantage of the opposition having just two fielders in the deep.
“We made a few changes because we wanted to make sure our first six overs are slightly better,” said Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was put in charge of the squad after an elbow injury ended skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's season.
“I feel this looks like a better attack, there’s more manoeuvrability for the captain.”
Chasing 167, Chennai got off to a strong start with Rachin Ravindra (37) and Rasheed (27) combining in an opening stand of 52.
Dhoni heaped praise on the 20-year-old Rasheed, who has been part of the Chennai set-up since 2023 but had to wait for his IPL debut.
“He has been with us for quite a few years. Even last year we’ve seen improvement but this year he has been batting really well in the nets,” Dhoni said.
“He has the capability to dominate but with authentic shots. What's important is for him to keep playing the shots he has in his armoury and not try to hit like some of the other openers.”
Former India captain Dhoni, who delivered an unbeaten 26 in the tense chase, won his first IPL player of the match award since 2019.
Reuters
It’s up to the Lions and Titans to avert an ugly end to a bright season
Heinrich Klaasen focused on IPL, not contract talks with Proteas
NEIL MANTHORP: Multiformat test awaits Proteas amid hectic schedule
Titans face Lions in Four-Day final after Warriors edge Dolphins
Jaiswal, Archer help Rajasthan defeat Punjab
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
NEIL MANTHORP: Best players hold the best cards at the professional table
Nair rewards Delhi’s faith with stunning 89 on IPL return
Proteas call up rookies for Tri-Nation series
ICC creates task force and fund for displaced Afghan women players
It’s up to the Lions and Titans to avert an ugly end to a bright season
Heinrich Klaasen focused on IPL, not contract talks with Proteas
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.