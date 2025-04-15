Sport / Cricket

Chennai end five-match losing streak after Lucknow win

Super Kings manage to ace the power play overs but remain bottom of the 10-team league

15 April 2025 - 13:21
by Amlan Chakraborty
Shaik Rasheed was praised by Chennai Super Kings stand-in captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his batting against Lucknow Super Giants. Picture: PRAKASH SINGH/GETTY IMAGES
Shaik Rasheed was praised by Chennai Super Kings  stand-in captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni  for his batting against Lucknow Super Giants.  Picture: PRAKASH SINGH/GETTY IMAGES

New Delhi — It took some inspired personnel changes but Chennai Super Kings finally managed to ace the power play overs with bat and ball and end their five-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The five-time champions, who beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets on Monday, are rooted to the bottom of the 10-team league but will hope their second win in seven matches is the start of something.

The decision to drop opener Devon Conway and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and bring in Shaik Rasheed and seam bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton paid immediate dividends.

Chennai restricted Lucknow to 42/2 in the power play and scored 59/1 in their first six overs of that crucial passage of play when batting sides take advantage of the opposition having just two fielders in the deep.

“We made a few changes because we wanted to make sure our first six overs are slightly better,” said Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was put in charge of the squad after an elbow injury ended skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's season.

“I feel this looks like a better attack, there’s more manoeuvrability for the captain.”

Chasing 167, Chennai got off to a strong start with Rachin Ravindra (37) and Rasheed (27) combining in an opening stand of 52.

Dhoni heaped praise on the 20-year-old Rasheed, who has been part of the Chennai set-up since 2023 but had to wait for his IPL debut.

“He has been with us for quite a few years. Even last year we’ve seen improvement but this year he has been batting really well in the nets,” Dhoni said.

“He has the capability to dominate but with authentic shots. What's important is for him to keep playing the shots he has in his armoury and not try to hit like some of the other openers.”

Former India captain Dhoni, who delivered an unbeaten 26 in the tense chase, won his first IPL player of the match award since 2019.

Reuters

It’s up to the Lions and Titans to avert an ugly end to a bright season

Temba Bavuma’s presence for the Lions lends added lustre to the Four-Day Series final at the Wanderers
Sport
6 days ago

Heinrich Klaasen focused on IPL, not contract talks with Proteas

The sought-after batter in T20 leagues globally is a notable absentee on the CSA list
Sport
1 week ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Multiformat test awaits Proteas amid hectic schedule

Strategic planning throughout the fixture list will be as important as winning, and more so in certain series
Opinion
1 week ago

Titans face Lions in Four-Day final after Warriors edge Dolphins

Knights were relegated to Division 2, having just come up to the top tier at the start of this season
Sport
1 week ago

Jaiswal, Archer help Rajasthan defeat Punjab

Chasing 206, Punjab faltered against Rajasthan’s attack at the New International Cricket Stadium
Sport
1 week ago
