Bavuma, Fortuin give Lions an edge in last round of Four-Day series

Lions captain Dominic Hendricks has Temba Bavuma as one of his chief lieutenants for the Four-Day match against the Knights in Bloemfontein. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Temba Bavuma’s return to domestic cricket, qualification for the final and a bitter relegation battle should all make for a tumultuous conclusion to the Four-Day Series this weekend.
While Rob Walter’s sudden resignation as Proteas limited overs coach and the fallout from the Eastern Province Warriors’ failure to adhere to Cricket SA’s selection protocols hog the spotlight, the final weeks of the premier first class competition promises excitement.
The DP World Lions, in pole position for the final, have Proteas Test captain Bavuma back to bolster their considerable ranks. Bjorn Fortuin also returns for their trip to Bloemfontein to face the Free State Knights, one of the sides caught up in the desperate relegation fight with the Warriors.
“You could sense the energy shift with the players having him back,” Lions captain Dominic Hendricks said of Bavuma’s presence.
It will be Bavuma’s first match since the Proteas semifinal exit at the Champions Trophy a month ago.
“It’s exciting to be back with the boys,” Bavuma said.
“I’m playing with guys like Dominic, who I went to school with, and seeing the other young guys who are in the team, it’s exciting for me too.”
In light of the disappointing exit at the Champions Trophy, it’s worth remembering Bavuma has been in excellent form throughout the season. In seven Test innings, he passed 50 five times, going on to make two centuries.
“I’d like to obviously continue with the confidence I have, keep extending that form and nailing the batting processes,” Bavuma said.
His and Fortuin’s presence lifts the captaincy experience around Hendricks for what could be a tricky tie against what should be a motivated Knights.
“Bjorn always sees things differently to me and is quick to share it. He’s a wholehearted player, very competitive and it’s great to have him back.”
Fortuin missed last week’s match with the Dolphins for personal reasons, but showed his good form the week before, taking six wickets against Boland in Paarl.
The Lions’ past two matches have been one innings affairs due to rain and the forecast for Bloemfontein is again horrible.
“I think we’ve trained more than we’ve played in the past two weeks,” Hendricks said.
“It’s so difficult to assess guys, specially those who aren’t performing like they’d want to, when you’re playing only one innings.”
The Lions have a 16-point gap at the top of the table over their neighbours, the Multiply Titans. Neil Brandt’s team would need a big win over Boland, who they face at SuperSport Park, to have a chance of passing the Lions and thus hosting the final next week. However the weather forecast for Centurion is worse than Bloemfontein.
The Dolphins and Western Province are the other teams with realistic aspirations of reaching the final. The Dolphins will be in Gqeberha to face the Warriors, who need the points to avoid relegation, while WP head to Potchefstroom to face a North West Dragons side that has demonstrated excellent fighting qualities in their past two matches, even though they didn’t win either.
Fixtures:
Multiply Titans vs Boland, Centurion
North West Dragons vs WSB Western Province, Potchefstroom
Dafabet Warriors vs Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Gqeberha
DP World Lions vs Free State Knights, Bloemfontein
Bavuma, Fortuin give Lions an edge in last round of Four-Day series
Joburg side has a 16-point gap at the top of the table over neighbours the Titans
Temba Bavuma’s return to domestic cricket, qualification for the final and a bitter relegation battle should all make for a tumultuous conclusion to the Four-Day Series this weekend.
While Rob Walter’s sudden resignation as Proteas limited overs coach and the fallout from the Eastern Province Warriors’ failure to adhere to Cricket SA’s selection protocols hog the spotlight, the final weeks of the premier first class competition promises excitement.
The DP World Lions, in pole position for the final, have Proteas Test captain Bavuma back to bolster their considerable ranks. Bjorn Fortuin also returns for their trip to Bloemfontein to face the Free State Knights, one of the sides caught up in the desperate relegation fight with the Warriors.
“You could sense the energy shift with the players having him back,” Lions captain Dominic Hendricks said of Bavuma’s presence.
It will be Bavuma’s first match since the Proteas semifinal exit at the Champions Trophy a month ago.
“It’s exciting to be back with the boys,” Bavuma said.
“I’m playing with guys like Dominic, who I went to school with, and seeing the other young guys who are in the team, it’s exciting for me too.”
In light of the disappointing exit at the Champions Trophy, it’s worth remembering Bavuma has been in excellent form throughout the season. In seven Test innings, he passed 50 five times, going on to make two centuries.
“I’d like to obviously continue with the confidence I have, keep extending that form and nailing the batting processes,” Bavuma said.
His and Fortuin’s presence lifts the captaincy experience around Hendricks for what could be a tricky tie against what should be a motivated Knights.
“Bjorn always sees things differently to me and is quick to share it. He’s a wholehearted player, very competitive and it’s great to have him back.”
Fortuin missed last week’s match with the Dolphins for personal reasons, but showed his good form the week before, taking six wickets against Boland in Paarl.
The Lions’ past two matches have been one innings affairs due to rain and the forecast for Bloemfontein is again horrible.
“I think we’ve trained more than we’ve played in the past two weeks,” Hendricks said.
“It’s so difficult to assess guys, specially those who aren’t performing like they’d want to, when you’re playing only one innings.”
The Lions have a 16-point gap at the top of the table over their neighbours, the Multiply Titans. Neil Brandt’s team would need a big win over Boland, who they face at SuperSport Park, to have a chance of passing the Lions and thus hosting the final next week. However the weather forecast for Centurion is worse than Bloemfontein.
The Dolphins and Western Province are the other teams with realistic aspirations of reaching the final. The Dolphins will be in Gqeberha to face the Warriors, who need the points to avoid relegation, while WP head to Potchefstroom to face a North West Dragons side that has demonstrated excellent fighting qualities in their past two matches, even though they didn’t win either.
Fixtures:
Teen batting prodigy Konstas scores Australian contract
Mumbai scouts win big with IPL paceman Ashwani
NEIL MANTHORP: A blueprint for world cricket, but will it see the light of day?
Draws all round give Lions the advantage
Pandya wants batters to step up for stuttering Mumbai
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rob Walter’s surprise resignation rocks Proteas
Teen batting prodigy Konstas scores Australian contract
Mumbai scouts win big with IPL paceman Ashwani
NEIL MANTHORP: A blueprint for world cricket, but will it see the light of day?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.