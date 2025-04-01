Rob Walter’s surprise resignation rocks Proteas
CSA commends Walter’s professionalism and work ethic
Rob Walter resigned as head coach of the Proteas’ limited overs teams on Tuesday, sending shock waves through local cricket circles.
Walter, who had been contracted to the 2027 World Cup, cited “personal reasons” for his decision, which Cricket SA (CSA) accepted, the association said in statement.
The 49-year-old was made the national white-ball team’s head coach in 2023 and after helping the Proteas to qualify for the World Cup that year and oversaw their run to the semifinal of the competition, which they lost to Australia.
In 2024, he became the first coach to help the Proteas reach the final of an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, when Aiden Markram’s team finished runners-up at the T20 World Cup to India in Barbados.
Despite his excellent tournament record, which included the charge to the semifinal of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025, Walter has faced severe criticism, from board level to spectators, for the side’s poor record in bilateral series.
The Proteas won just three of eight bilateral series during Walter’s tenure, one of which was against Ireland and two versus the Netherlands.
His record was worse in the T20 International series, with just one win this season, against Pakistan, while his overall win/loss record was less than 50%.
Nevertheless, the Proteas had an outstanding T20 World Cup campaign, winning eight out of nine matches, until the narrow defeat to Rohit Sharma’s team in the final.
Those defeats were mainly the result of Walter, with support from the CSA’s director of national teams, Enoch Nkwe, as they widened the net and blooded a number of fresh faces.
The reason, Walter said, was to create as many options as possible for the 2027 World Cup, which will be hosted in SA.
“It is also important to recognise Rob’s commitment to expanding the talent pool across both formats,” Nkwe said.
“While in charge, he ensured that emerging players had the opportunity to develop and make their mark at the highest level, which will be critical for the future of the Proteas.”
Internally, however, that was not always understood and Walter faced criticism for not residing in SA and having a closer look at players, while conducting much of his interaction with players online, from his home in New Zealand where his family resides.
He travelled back and forth to SA for training camps, coaching seminars and home series, but there was a feeling within CSA that the head coach had to be based in the country.
In addition, Walter’s remark at the end of the T20 series with India this season, about needing to field more black African players — and omitting the like of Ottneil Baartman for that series as a result — did not sit well in many circles.
“Coaching the Proteas has been an incredible honour, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together,” Walter said.
“The players, support staff and the SA cricketing community have been fantastic throughout this journey. While it’s time for me to step away, I have no doubt that the team will continue to grow and reach even greater heights.”
CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said: “Rob played a significant role in the rebuilding of the Proteas brand on the international stage. During his two years in charge, we have witnessed a significant increase in faith in SA cricket, largely due to the team’s performance.
“His professionalism and work ethic have been exemplary, and he will undoubtedly be missed.”
CSA said an announcement about Walter’s successor would be made in due course.
The Proteas face a busy year in the two limited overs formats. After the World Test Championship in June, they will play T20 and ODI series in Zimbabwe, England, Australia, Pakistan and India.
The only home matches for the 2025/26 season will be five T20 Internationals against the West Indies, before they head to India for the T20 World Cup in February 2026.
“We have a busy period of white-ball cricket over the next two years as we build towards the Cricket World Cup on home soil. His successor will continue to work towards that 50-over World Cup campaign, along with next year’s T20 World Cup,” Nkwe said.