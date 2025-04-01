Rob Walter’s surprise resignation rocks Proteas

Rob Walter resigned as head coach of the Proteas’ limited overs teams on Tuesday, sending shock waves through local cricket circles.

Walter, who had been contracted to the 2027 World Cup, cited “personal reasons” for his decision, which Cricket SA (CSA) accepted, the association said in statement.

The 49-year-old was made the national white-ball team’s head coach in 2023 and after helping the Proteas to qualify for the World Cup that year and oversaw their run to the semifinal of the competition, which they lost to Australia.

In 2024, he became the first coach to help the Proteas reach the final of an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, when Aiden Markram’s team finished runners-up at the T20 World Cup to India in Barbados.

Despite his excellent tournament record, which included the charge to the semifinal of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025, Walter has faced severe criticism, from board level to spectators, for the side’s poor record in bilateral series.

The Proteas won just three of eight bilateral series during Walter’s tenure, one of which was against Ireland and two versus the Netherlands.

His record was worse in the T20 International series, with just one win this season, against Pakistan, while his overall win/loss record was less than 50%.