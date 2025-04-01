Sport / Cricket

Mumbai scouts win big with IPL paceman Ashwani

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya praises team’s scouting department for unearthing another gem

01 April 2025 - 14:55
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mumbai Indians’ Ashwani Kumar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, on Monday Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
Mumbai Indians’ Ashwani Kumar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, on Monday Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Bengaluru — Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya heaped praise on his team’s scouting department for unearthing another gem in Ashwani Kumar, after the pace bowler produced the best figures by an Indian on his Indian Premier League debut.

The 23-year-old Ashwani bagged 4/24 in three overs on Monday to help dismiss reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders for 116 in 16.2 overs before Mumbai secured an eight-wicket victory to open their account in this year’s tournament.

Ashwani’s heroics came after spinner Vignesh Puthur claimed 3/32 on his debut in Mumbai’s defeat by Chennai Super Kings last week, and Pandya was delighted with the team’s latest find.

“I’m really happy for the young kid,” Pandya said.

“It’s all the scouts, they picked him. They’ve gone to all places and picked these young kids.

“We played a practice game, he had that zip, that late swing, something off the wicket, a different action and he was a lefty.”

Mumbai batter Ryan Rickelton also played a big role in the win with an unbeaten 62, but said Ashwani had laid the foundation with his deceptive pace and swing.

“He’s a lot quicker than people recognise at first. I think that’s a great attribute he has, and he can swing the new ball,” South African Rickelton said.

“I know it’s quite tough, we’ve got two specialist swing bowlers with the new ball as well, but to have that second plan without that swing factor was really impressive.... He rushes you a little bit as well.

“He’s a great addition to the group and the wicket can suit him. Looking forward to seeing, if he gets the opportunity, his other set of skills come through. He’s a nice find for Mumbai.”

Reuters 

NEIL MANTHORP: A blueprint for world cricket, but will it see the light of day?

It is a constructive assessment of the current leadership structures in place around the world
Opinion
16 hours ago

Draws all round give Lions the advantage

Four-Day Series league leaders likely to defend their title in the final that starts on April 10
Sport
2 days ago

Pandya wants batters to step up for stuttering Mumbai

Mumbai Indians captain is not pushing the panic button just yet
Sport
2 days ago

Kolkata spinner Moeen dominates Royals batters by thinking like one

Bowler says he does not have the skill of other bowlers, but contains as much as he can
Sport
5 days ago

Dolphins put seven-match winning streak on the line against the Lions

At face value the Dolphins being in second spot in the Four-Day Series doesn’t appear spectacular
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sharks expected to focus more on URC than ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Magesi defeat toughened Stellies for Zamalek, ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
MC Alger coach whips up players ahead of Pirates ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Steyn comes of age after many ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
A local coach on technical staff will not help ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Pandya wants batters to step up for stuttering Mumbai

Sport / Cricket

Kolkata spinner Moeen dominates Royals batters by thinking like one

Sport / Cricket

Faf du Plessis backs IPL impact player rule

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Proposed points system for World Test Championship will level ...

Opinion / Columnists

Kohli and balance make RCB top IPL contenders, De Villiers says

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.