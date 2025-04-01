Mumbai Indians’ Ashwani Kumar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, on Monday Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
Bengaluru — Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya heaped praise on his team’s scouting department for unearthing another gem in Ashwani Kumar, after the pace bowler produced the best figures by an Indian on his Indian Premier League debut.
The 23-year-old Ashwani bagged 4/24 in three overs on Monday to help dismiss reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders for 116 in 16.2 overs before Mumbai secured an eight-wicket victory to open their account in this year’s tournament.
Ashwani’s heroics came after spinner Vignesh Puthur claimed 3/32 on his debut in Mumbai’s defeat by Chennai Super Kings last week, and Pandya was delighted with the team’s latest find.
“I’m really happy for the young kid,” Pandya said.
“It’s all the scouts, they picked him. They’ve gone to all places and picked these young kids.
“We played a practice game, he had that zip, that late swing, something off the wicket, a different action and he was a lefty.”
Mumbai batter Ryan Rickelton also played a big role in the win with an unbeaten 62, but said Ashwani had laid the foundation with his deceptive pace and swing.
“He’s a lot quicker than people recognise at first. I think that’s a great attribute he has, and he can swing the new ball,” South African Rickelton said.
“I know it’s quite tough, we’ve got two specialist swing bowlers with the new ball as well, but to have that second plan without that swing factor was really impressive.... He rushes you a little bit as well.
“He’s a great addition to the group and the wicket can suit him. Looking forward to seeing, if he gets the opportunity, his other set of skills come through. He’s a nice find for Mumbai.”
Mumbai scouts win big with IPL paceman Ashwani
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya praises team’s scouting department for unearthing another gem
Bengaluru — Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya heaped praise on his team’s scouting department for unearthing another gem in Ashwani Kumar, after the pace bowler produced the best figures by an Indian on his Indian Premier League debut.
The 23-year-old Ashwani bagged 4/24 in three overs on Monday to help dismiss reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders for 116 in 16.2 overs before Mumbai secured an eight-wicket victory to open their account in this year’s tournament.
Ashwani’s heroics came after spinner Vignesh Puthur claimed 3/32 on his debut in Mumbai’s defeat by Chennai Super Kings last week, and Pandya was delighted with the team’s latest find.
“I’m really happy for the young kid,” Pandya said.
“It’s all the scouts, they picked him. They’ve gone to all places and picked these young kids.
“We played a practice game, he had that zip, that late swing, something off the wicket, a different action and he was a lefty.”
Mumbai batter Ryan Rickelton also played a big role in the win with an unbeaten 62, but said Ashwani had laid the foundation with his deceptive pace and swing.
“He’s a lot quicker than people recognise at first. I think that’s a great attribute he has, and he can swing the new ball,” South African Rickelton said.
“I know it’s quite tough, we’ve got two specialist swing bowlers with the new ball as well, but to have that second plan without that swing factor was really impressive.... He rushes you a little bit as well.
“He’s a great addition to the group and the wicket can suit him. Looking forward to seeing, if he gets the opportunity, his other set of skills come through. He’s a nice find for Mumbai.”
Reuters
NEIL MANTHORP: A blueprint for world cricket, but will it see the light of day?
Draws all round give Lions the advantage
Pandya wants batters to step up for stuttering Mumbai
Kolkata spinner Moeen dominates Royals batters by thinking like one
Dolphins put seven-match winning streak on the line against the Lions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Pandya wants batters to step up for stuttering Mumbai
Kolkata spinner Moeen dominates Royals batters by thinking like one
Faf du Plessis backs IPL impact player rule
NEIL MANTHORP: Proposed points system for World Test Championship will level ...
Kohli and balance make RCB top IPL contenders, De Villiers says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.