Sport / Cricket

Pandya wants batters to step up for stuttering Mumbai

Mumbai Indians captain is not pushing the panic button just yet

30 March 2025 - 15:53
by Amlan Chakraborty
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Hardik Pandya, captain of Mumbai Indians, hopes his batters find their groove in the Indian Premier League. Picture: PANKAJ NANGIA/GETTY IMAGES
Hardik Pandya, captain of Mumbai Indians, hopes his batters find their groove in the Indian Premier League. Picture: PANKAJ NANGIA/GETTY IMAGES

New Delhi — Hardik Pandya is not pressing the panic button yet but the Mumbai Indians captain wants his batsmen to step up after their second successive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Five-time champions Mumbai boast a batting line-up that includes India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, Test and one-day skipper Rohit Sharma and the hard-hitting Tilak Varma in their top five.

Mumbai posted below-par scores of 155 and 160 in their defeats by Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans and Pandya said the batsmen needed to improve their performance.

“There should not be a concern [about the batting] but at the moment I think it is time,” Pandya said after Gujarat beat them by 36 runs in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“I mean, we all need to take responsibilities and it's [at an] early stage. But at the same time, I think batters have to come to the party. And yeah, hopefully they come soon.”

Gujarat captain Shubman Gill and his opening partner Sai Sudharsan milked 66 runs from six power-play overs to set the tone for their match-winning total of 196/8.

“They batted brilliantly,” said all-rounder Pandya in recognition of the Gujarat players.

“The way they both batted was quite exceptional. They didn't take chances. They hit good boundaries. They did the right stuff.

“I think in the power play, without high-risk shots, they were able to get those runs. That made us go a little [on the] back foot and I think from that time onwards, we were doing catch up.”

Languishing ninth in the 10-team league, Mumbai host three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. 

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Steyn comes of age after many ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Rashford’s brace secures Villa’s FA Cup ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Blitzboks edge Kenya to finish ninth in Hong Kong
Sport / Rugby
4.
Sundowns coach hails Adams, but warns against ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Man City into FA Cup semis after Marmoush fires ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.