Faf du Plessis backs IPL impact player rule

Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc (right) celebrates with Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel after taking the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Shahbaz Ahmed in Visakhapatnam, India, on Monday. Picture: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS/Reuters
Bengaluru - The Indian Premier League’s impact player rule has divided opinion since being introduced in 2023, but Delhi Capitals batter Faf du Plessis said its value was plain to see after his side came back from the dead to beat Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.
The rule allows a player to be substituted into the starting 11 at any time and teams have been using it to great effect, swapping out a bowler for a batter during a run chase and frequently bringing up 200-plus totals.
On Monday, Delhi looked to be heading for defeat in their season opener, struggling at 65/5 while chasing a modest 210.
However, impact player Ashutosh Sharma turned game on its head, scoring an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls to take his team past the finish line with a wicket and three balls to spare.
While some players say the impact player rule is diminishing the role of the all-rounder, Du Plessis said it kept games interesting.
“A lot of the cricketers, if you ask them, would complain about the rule in the IPL,” the South African said.
“But this is obviously why that rule is there — for games when you think you’re completely dead and buried, someone comes in and plays like that. “I’m definitely going to drink some more masala tea to make sure I can hit the ball like the boys do at the end.”
Du Plessis said Delhi’s task seemed almost impossible at one point and heaped praise on Vipraj Nigam (39) for helping Sharma turn things around.
“As an overseas player, one thing that’s remarkable to watch is the number of Indian players that are so powerful and they’ve got the ability to just strike the ball so easily.
“It wasn’t an easy pitch. There was a lot going on, but the two boys at the back end ... came in and effortlessly hit boundaries.”
Faf du Plessis backs IPL impact player rule
Delhi Capitals snatch dramatic victory over Lucknow Super Giants thanks to Ashutosh Sharma
Bengaluru - The Indian Premier League’s impact player rule has divided opinion since being introduced in 2023, but Delhi Capitals batter Faf du Plessis said its value was plain to see after his side came back from the dead to beat Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.
The rule allows a player to be substituted into the starting 11 at any time and teams have been using it to great effect, swapping out a bowler for a batter during a run chase and frequently bringing up 200-plus totals.
On Monday, Delhi looked to be heading for defeat in their season opener, struggling at 65/5 while chasing a modest 210.
However, impact player Ashutosh Sharma turned game on its head, scoring an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls to take his team past the finish line with a wicket and three balls to spare.
While some players say the impact player rule is diminishing the role of the all-rounder, Du Plessis said it kept games interesting.
“A lot of the cricketers, if you ask them, would complain about the rule in the IPL,” the South African said.
“But this is obviously why that rule is there — for games when you think you’re completely dead and buried, someone comes in and plays like that. “I’m definitely going to drink some more masala tea to make sure I can hit the ball like the boys do at the end.”
Du Plessis said Delhi’s task seemed almost impossible at one point and heaped praise on Vipraj Nigam (39) for helping Sharma turn things around.
“As an overseas player, one thing that’s remarkable to watch is the number of Indian players that are so powerful and they’ve got the ability to just strike the ball so easily.
“It wasn’t an easy pitch. There was a lot going on, but the two boys at the back end ... came in and effortlessly hit boundaries.”
Reuters
Tensions rise as Knights and Warriors set for relegation dogfight
NEIL MANTHORP: Proposed points system for WTC will level the playing field
Kohli and balance make RCB top IPL contenders, De Villiers says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.