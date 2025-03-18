Sport / Cricket

Kohli and balance make RCB top IPL contenders, De Villiers says

One of the league’s most glamorous sides made three finals but fell short each time to remain an underachiever

18 March 2025 - 14:39
by Amlan Chakraborty
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Virat Kohli can help Royal Challengers Bangalore win their maiden IPL title this season, says SA's AB de Villiers. Picture: REUTERS
Virat Kohli can help Royal Challengers Bangalore win their maiden IPL title this season, says SA's AB de Villiers. Picture: REUTERS  

New Delhi — Team balance and Virat Kohli’s reassuring presence in the top order have convinced AB de Villiers that his former club Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) can win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025.

One of the league’s most glamorous sides often boasting some of the most explosive batters in the world, RCB made three finals but fell short each time to remain an IPL underachiever.

They will enter their 18th season under a new captain, Rajat Patidar, while Englishman Phil Salt will be Kohli’s opening partner.

“They made some incredibly good moves in the [player] auction,” De Villiers, who spent 11 seasons with RCB, told an online press conference on Tuesday.

“It’s an incredibly good, balanced team.

“Look at the batting line-up — it’s pure power, then a mix of power and control.

“I do feel this squad has got what it takes to go all the way.”

Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Tim David beef up RCB’s middle order while Australia’s Josh Hazlewood will combine with the crafty Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the pace department.

De Villiers said Kohli had been the subject of “unnecessary criticism” over his strike-rate and said the veteran batter had plenty to offer.

“He might have called retirement on T20 internationals but I feel there’s plenty left in the tank for Virat, especially with that batting line-up [at] RCB he’s got this season,” the South African said.

“I don’t think Virat is going to feel a lot of pressure. He can just go out there and play what he sees in front of him, and that is when Virat is at his absolute best when he plays the situation.”

Salt’s aggression will take the pressure off Kohli and let him control the innings as the team’s “batting captain”, De Villiers said.

“All Virat needs to do is keep doing what he’s been doing for so many years — control the game,” he added.

“He’s got the best instinct of any player out there. He knows when to up the ante a bit and when to lower it, when to take more risk and when to take less risk.

“I think he needs to be the captain of the batting department in this tournament, and really just keep things together and play smart cricket.”

Bengaluru will take on champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL opener on Saturday.

Reuters

NEIL MANTHORP: Teams desperate for points may resort to the courts

‘Don’t change the result if the match has been played to a conclusion’
Opinion
17 hours ago

Dolphins crowned One-Day Cup champions after downing Boland

The home side may feel aggrieved due to three debatable and contentious umpiring decisions
Sport
2 days ago

Cricket SA maintains stance on racial targets

System is monitored annually, though there hasn’t been an assessment of the numbers for seven years
Sport
5 days ago

Dickie Conrad, a trailblazer way ahead of his time

Shukri Conrad's father was a late starter but made his mark in the era of nonracial cricket
Sport
1 day ago

Warriors sanction causes CSA more reputational damage

Positive atmosphere created by the SA20’s success turns to controversy
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Coach Nabi calls for Chiefs to be patient and ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Arne Slot keeps calm after tough week for ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Man United’s Fernandes hits back after Keane ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Dickie Conrad, a trailblazer way ahead of his time
Sport / Cricket
5.
Newcastle beat Liverpool to end 70-year trophy ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

England board rejects Saudi proposal for T20 league

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Teams desperate for points may resort to the courts

Opinion / Columnists

Dolphins crowned One-Day Cup champions after downing Boland

Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA maintains stance on racial targets

Sport / Cricket

Dickie Conrad, a trailblazer way ahead of his time

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.