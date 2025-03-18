Four-Day series resumes amid One-Day Cup controversy

The fallout from Cricket SA’s decision to sanction the Eastern Province Warriors in the One-Day Cup will continue to hover over the Four-Day Series that resumes on Thursday.

Cricket SA’s clumsy handling of the Warriors’ punishment has left at least three unions fuming, and damaged their own reputation after a summer in which there were numerous highlights.

On a competitive front, the final weeks of the provincial season have several levels of intrigue, which would have existed even in the absence of Cricket SA’s moves last week.

It would have been an ideal example for why the promotion/relegation element, added in after Cricket SA returned to the 15 union structure, with two divisions, worked. Now, however, it is mired in controversy.