Sport / Cricket

England board rejects Saudi proposal for T20 league

Event, featuring eight teams playing in four different locations, would be backed by the sports arm of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund

18 March 2025 - 14:30
by Amlan Chakraborty
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
New Delhi — England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Richard Gould said they would not support a proposed global Twenty20 league bankrolled by Saudi Arabia as there was not enough room in the calendar for it.

A Sydney Morning Herald report on Saturday said the event would be backed by the sports arm of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and feature eight teams playing in four different locations.

“With the busy international calendar, a host of established franchise leagues around the world, and existing concerns about player workloads, there is no scope or demand for such an idea,” Gould told the same newspaper.

“It’s not something that we would support.”

The ECB is keen to protect its own 100-ball format league, The Hundred, having raised $1.27bn in February after selling franchise stakes to private investors.

The Indian Premier League remains the benchmark in franchise cricket, while Australia, Pakistan, West Indies, SA and the United Arab Emirates also have their own T20 leagues.

The Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) has backed the proposed league saying it was mandated to “pursue initiatives that benefit our members”.

“The ACA’s early interest in exploring this concept is motivated by a desire to develop and normalise best-practice collective bargaining and an international gender-equity pay model for male and female cricketers,” the player’s union was quoted as saying in the report. 

Reuters

