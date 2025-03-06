Former Pakistan coach Gillespie brands successor Javed a ‘clown’

Bengaluru — Former Pakistan Test coach Jason Gillespie labelled his successor Aaqib Javed a “clown” and accused the former fast bowler of undermining him and former white-ball coach Gary Kirsten to take charge of the national team across all formats.
Gillespie’s comments were in reply to a social media post containing quotes from Javed a few days after hosts Pakistan had crashed out of the Champions Trophy without a win.
Javed told reporters on Tuesday Pakistan had changed 16 coaches and 26 selectors in about two years and any side would struggle in such circumstances.
“This is hilarious,” Australian Gillespie said on social media. “Aaqib was clearly undermining Gary and I behind the scenes campaigning to be the coach in all formats.
“He is a clown.”
Reuters has contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requesting comment.
Kirsten resigned as white-ball coach in October barely six months after taking the job, with Gillespie filling in for the South African during a limited-overs tour of Australia.
Javed was then named Pakistan’s interim white-ball coach until the Champions Trophy and his assignment has been extended to their tour of New Zealand for five T20s and three ODIs starting March 16.
Gillespie, who had also signed a two-year contract with the PCB last April, quit as red-ball coach in December amid media reports of a breakdown in relations with the board.
He was replaced by Javed.
Reuters
