SA, NZ chasing shot at limited-overs silverware in rare showdown

Proteas allrounder Marco Jansen will be key in the ICC Champions Trophy against New Zealand. Picture: ICC VIA GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS HYDE
SA will re-embark on an agonising quest for their first piece of ICC silverware since 1998 when they face New Zealand in Wednesday’s semifinal of the Champions Trophy in Lahore, the scene of a high-scoring tussle between them in February.
They have faced each other in the 50-over format just twice since 2019 — most recently in Lahore in a Tri-Series fixture on February 10.
SA batted first and posted 304/6, but their weakened and inexperienced bowling line-up could not contain the New Zealanders, who won by six wickets with eight balls to spare.
The Proteas will pack a lot more punch in the bowling department this time round, with fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen as well as wily spinner Keshav Maharaj in their attack.
“We know how strong SA are. They’ve got all bases covered in terms of batting, bowling and in the field. I’m sure it’ll be a fantastic game,” New Zealand batsman Tom Latham said.
SA have reached the semifinals or finals of ICC tournaments on 13 occasions across both limited-overs formats and only have the 1998 Champions Trophy title to show for it.
They made the semifinals of the 50-over World Cup in 2023 but lost to Australia, and the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they lost to India despite seeming certain victors.
They will also play in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia at Lord’s in June.
This experience of reaching the knockouts of tournaments will hold them in good stead, according to all-rounder Jansen.
“I wouldn’t say the mindset changes, it’s just the occasion that’s probably a bit more hyped up,” Jansen said.
“You stick to your processes. It’s just having your steps or guides that you follow in every match, and then in the semifinals, you try to execute them extraordinarily well.”
New Zealand’s record is not dissimilar. Their only ICC limited-overs tournament win came in the 2000 Champions Trophy, and there have also been several near misses down the years.
SA have called up spinning all-rounder George Linde as cover for Aiden Markram, who hurt his hamstring in the seven-wicket win over England in their final pool game.
Linde arrived in Lahore on Tuesday night, so is highly unlikely to feature on Wednesday.
His selection as a travelling reserve may be more looking ahead to a possible final against India on a slower track in Dubai on Sunday.
The match will be televised live on SuperSport’s Grandstand (201) and Cricket (212) channels.
The squads:
SA: Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, George Linde.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.
The game starts at 11am SA time.
