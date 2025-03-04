Kohli shines as India beat Australia to reach final

Virat Kohli of India bats during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal between India and Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 4 2025. Picture: FRANCOIS NEL/GETTY IMAGES
Dubai — India reached the final of the Champions Trophy with a tense four-wicket victory over Australia in the first semifinal on Tuesday after Virat Kohli starred in yet another successful chase.
The outcome means Dubai will host Sunday’s final in which India will meet the winner of the other semifinal between SA and New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday.
Australia rode half-centuries by skipper Steve Smith (73) and Alex Carey (61) to post a competitive 264 all out at a venue which has typically produced low-scoring contests in the tournament.
Player of the match Kohli (84) anchored India’s chase but could not complete it. KL Rahul chipped in with an unbeaten 42 down the order as India won with 11 balls to spare.
“We were very clinical with the bat,” India captain Rohit Sharma said. “Yes, we got the runs at the 48th over but I thought we were very calm and composed in our chase.”
Leading an injury-depleted Australia side with a second-string attack, Steve Smith elected to bat after winning the toss.
Mohammed Shami spilled a return catch from Travis Head in the first over but dismissed Cooper Connolly for a nine-ball duck in his second.
Varun Chakravarthy, part of the team's four-pronged spin attack, brought relief for his teammates, dismissing India's nemesis Head for 39.
Smith got a reprieve when he defended an Axar Patel delivery and the ball rolled on to hit the stumps but could not dislodge the bails. He got another life when Shami spilled a second return catch.
Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis and Shami returned to flatten Smith's off stump with a full toss after the batter had charged out.
Marnus Labuschagne of Australia bats watched by India wicketkeeper KL Rahul during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal between India and Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 4 2025. Picture :FRANCOIS NEL/GETTY IMAGES
Carey was run out just when Australia looked set for a late acceleration and they eventually collapsed with three deliveries left in their innings.
Smith's counterpart Rohit (28) proved equally lucky when India began their chase and was dropped twice though he could not quite capitalise on it.
Shubman Gill was less lucky though and dragged a wide Ben Dwarshuis delivery on to his stumps.
Shreyas Iyer (45) combined with Kohli to put India's chase back on track.
Glenn Maxwell dropped Kohli soon after the batter completed his fifty but Adam Zampa broke the 91-run stand when he bowled Iyer.
Kohli, an architect of India's countless successful chases, holed out in the deep in the 43rd over, injecting fresh excitement into the contest.
Hardik Pandya (28) hit three sixes to ease the pressure on India and Rahul sealed their victory hitting Maxwell over the ropes.
“I thought the bowlers did a really good job,” Smith, who led Australia in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, said.
“Our spinners squeezed and enabled us to take the game deep.”
