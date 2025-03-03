Sport / Cricket

Proteas’ Klaasen in top form ahead of New Zealand semifinal

Wicketkeeper-batter has scored fifties in his past five matches, including 64 in win against England

03 March 2025 - 17:24
by Chiranjit Ojha
SA's Heinrich Klaasen bats in the ICC Champions Trophy group B win against England at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO
SA’s Heinrich Klaasen has been in top form lately, scoring fifties in his past five matches.

But the wicketkeeper-batter has set his sights on a bigger goal during the Champions Trophy: to become the best in the world.

India’s 44-run victory against New Zealand in the final group A clash in Dubai on Sunday meant the Proteas, winners of group B, will meet the Black Caps in their semifinal at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan on Wednesday (11am SA time).

India meet Australia in Tuesday’s first semifinal at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Klaasen, fourth in the ICC’s world rankings for batsmen in ODIs, scored 64 off 56 balls on Saturday to help SA qualify for the semis with a seven-wicket win over England. 

“I gave myself a challenge with [SA white ball coach] Rob Walter this trip. I want to be the best in the world,” Klaasen told Sky Sports after the match in Karachi.

“I know I can play situations well and for me — just to keep hitting it on the ground for as long as possible, like I did tonight is important.

“I’m quite pleased with my innings [against England], standing still and just trusting my technique. I know my swing is good, so as long as it clicks, then I’m quite happy.”

The Proteas won two games in group B — the other victory was by 107 runs against Afghanistan in their opening game in Karachi — then their second match against Australia in Rawalpindi was rained out.

SA ended with five points and a net run rate of 2.395, Australia were second in the group with four points (NRR, 0.475), Afghanistan were third on three points and England last with zero.

India topped group A with six points, New Zealand were second with four, with Bangladesh and Pakistan ending on one apiece.

New Zealand will head into their semifinal against SA with confidence intact despite suffering their first defeat of the tournament against India, paceman Matt Henry said.

Henry, who took 5/42 as New Zealand’s bowlers restricted India to 249/9, said the Black Caps would not read much into the defeat.

“I wouldn’t have thought so — we’ve been playing really good cricket this tournament,” he said.

“Obviously we’re going to get on the plane and we’ll take our learning from this game but also understand the conditions in Pakistan.

“We’ve played a few games in the tri-series there and we’ll be ready to face that semifinal.”

New Zealand’s last visit to Lahore yielded a six-wicket win over SA three weeks ago during the ODI tri-series, two days after beating Pakistan at the same venue.

Reuters

New Zealand head to Champions Trophy semis after Bangladesh win

Black Caps get home in 46.1 overs after chasing 237 for victory
Sport
1 week ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Rested Rabada firing on all cylinders

Getting away from the game with time to actually set some goals for himself has helped a lot, says top SA cricketer
Opinion
1 week ago

Proteas to exploit Australian attack as Bavuma believes it is weak spot

They are missing important bowlers, maybe that means their batters are doing more, says Proteas captain
Sport
1 week ago

Kohli shines with bat for India as Pakistan exit looms

Batsman’s 100 not out helps secure a six-wicket victory as India move closer to Champions Trophy semifinals
Sport
1 week ago
