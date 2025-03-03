Proteas’ Klaasen in top form ahead of New Zealand semifinal

“I’m quite pleased with my innings [against England], standing still and just trusting my technique. I know my swing is good, so as long as it clicks, then I’m quite happy.”

The Proteas won two games in group B — the other victory was by 107 runs against Afghanistan in their opening game in Karachi — then their second match against Australia in Rawalpindi was rained out.

SA ended with five points and a net run rate of 2.395, Australia were second in the group with four points (NRR, 0.475), Afghanistan were third on three points and England last with zero.

India topped group A with six points, New Zealand were second with four, with Bangladesh and Pakistan ending on one apiece.

New Zealand will head into their semifinal against SA with confidence intact despite suffering their first defeat of the tournament against India, paceman Matt Henry said.

Henry, who took 5/42 as New Zealand’s bowlers restricted India to 249/9, said the Black Caps would not read much into the defeat.

“I wouldn’t have thought so — we’ve been playing really good cricket this tournament,” he said.

“Obviously we’re going to get on the plane and we’ll take our learning from this game but also understand the conditions in Pakistan.

“We’ve played a few games in the tri-series there and we’ll be ready to face that semifinal.”

New Zealand’s last visit to Lahore yielded a six-wicket win over SA three weeks ago during the ODI tri-series, two days after beating Pakistan at the same venue.

