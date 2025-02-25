No play was possible in the Group B Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday. Picture: SAMEER ALI/GETTY IMAGES
SA could face what amounts to a knockout fixture with England on Saturday after their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against Australia was abandoned on Tuesday without a ball being bowled.
The players were reduced to playing cards while the rain poured in Rawalpindi, an outcome that means the group will be decided by the final set of fixtures on Friday and Saturday.
England meet Afghanistan in Lahore on Wednesday and the loser will be eliminated from the competition.
The Proteas, on three points along with Australia, have an advantage in their net run rate after their 107-run victory against Afghanistan last Friday and will stay atop the group until the end of the week.
The Australians meet Afghanistan in Lahore on Friday.
The match has been abandoned without a ball bowled 🏏☔
Australian captain Steve Smith described Tuesday’s outcome as “not ideal”, while SA counterpart Temba Bavuma said it was frustrating.
“To get over the line against Australia would have been good for our confidence,” he said.
There was good news from the SA camp though, with Bavuma confirming Heinrich Klaasen had recovered from the elbow ailment that prevented him from playing in the opening match against the Afghans. He will be available for the weekend.
Bavuma said preparation for the England match, which will be played in Karachi, will start later this week after a few days of extra rest.
“We’ll get to see them against Afghanistan, which will give us a better idea in terms of the table and what we need to do. Obviously we want to win. It’s an important game. On paper England are one of the stronger sides. As a group we will have to do our best.”
SA last faced England in a One-Day International at the 2023 World Cup in Mumbai, where a century from Klaasen led SA to a 229-run victory.
Rawalpindi rain ruins Proteas’ clash with Australia
Saturday’s encounter with England could amount to a knockout game after Tuesday’s abandoned match
SA could face what amounts to a knockout fixture with England on Saturday after their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against Australia was abandoned on Tuesday without a ball being bowled.
The players were reduced to playing cards while the rain poured in Rawalpindi, an outcome that means the group will be decided by the final set of fixtures on Friday and Saturday.
England meet Afghanistan in Lahore on Wednesday and the loser will be eliminated from the competition.
The Proteas, on three points along with Australia, have an advantage in their net run rate after their 107-run victory against Afghanistan last Friday and will stay atop the group until the end of the week.
The Australians meet Afghanistan in Lahore on Friday.
Australian captain Steve Smith described Tuesday’s outcome as “not ideal”, while SA counterpart Temba Bavuma said it was frustrating.
“To get over the line against Australia would have been good for our confidence,” he said.
There was good news from the SA camp though, with Bavuma confirming Heinrich Klaasen had recovered from the elbow ailment that prevented him from playing in the opening match against the Afghans. He will be available for the weekend.
Bavuma said preparation for the England match, which will be played in Karachi, will start later this week after a few days of extra rest.
“We’ll get to see them against Afghanistan, which will give us a better idea in terms of the table and what we need to do. Obviously we want to win. It’s an important game. On paper England are one of the stronger sides. As a group we will have to do our best.”
SA last faced England in a One-Day International at the 2023 World Cup in Mumbai, where a century from Klaasen led SA to a 229-run victory.
Proteas to exploit Australian attack as Bavuma believes it is weak spot
Proteas ready for quality Australia batting line-up, says Rabada
Proteas take step into unknown over pitch against Aussies
NEIL MANTHORP: Rested Rabada firing on all cylinders
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
NEIL MANTHORP: Rested Rabada firing on all cylinders
Boycott calls binned as Proteas take on Afghanistan in Champions Trophy
Five key players for Proteas at Champions Trophy
Dearth of fast bowlers at Champions Trophy raises questions for ICC
Maharaj looks at ways to attack batters in Champions Trophy
Pitches put accuracy at the forefront of Proteas’ plans
NEIL MANTHORP: Top cricketers nudge coaches to prioritise Tests
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.