Sport / Cricket

Rawalpindi rain ruins Proteas’ clash with Australia

Saturday’s encounter with England could amount to a knockout game after Tuesday’s abandoned match

25 February 2025 - 19:47
by STUART HESS
No play was possible in the Group B Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa on Tuesday. Picture: SAMEER ALI/GETTY IMAGES
SA could face what amounts to a knockout fixture with England on Saturday after their ICC Champions Trophy group B match against Australia was abandoned on Tuesday without a ball being bowled.

The players were reduced to playing cards while the rain poured in Rawalpindi, an outcome that means the group will be decided by the final set of fixtures on Friday and Saturday. 

England meet Afghanistan in Lahore on Wednesday and the loser will be eliminated from the competition. 

The Proteas, on three points along with Australia, have an advantage in their net run rate after their 107-run victory against Afghanistan last Friday and will stay atop the group until the end of the week. 

The Australians meet Afghanistan in Lahore on Friday.

Australian captain Steve Smith described Tuesday’s outcome as “not ideal”, while SA counterpart Temba Bavuma said it was frustrating.

“To get over the line against Australia would have been good for our confidence,” he said.

There was good news from the SA camp though, with Bavuma confirming Heinrich Klaasen had recovered from the elbow ailment that prevented him from playing in the opening match against the Afghans. He will be available for the weekend. 

Bavuma said preparation for the England match, which will be played in Karachi, will start later this week after a few days of extra rest. 

“We’ll get to see them against Afghanistan, which will give us a better idea in terms of the table and what we need to do. Obviously we want to win. It’s an important game. On paper England are one of the stronger sides. As a group we will have to do our best.”

SA last faced England in a One-Day International at the 2023 World Cup in Mumbai, where a century from Klaasen led SA to a 229-run victory. 

