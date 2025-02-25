Buttler has team’s backing despite England setbacks, says Root

England's Jos Buttler in action during their Champions Trophy match against Australia on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan. Picture: AKHTAR SOOMRO
Bengaluru — Joe Root has thrown his support behind white-ball captain Jos Buttler despite England’s shaky start to the Champions Trophy, describing him as a “brilliant leader” who has the support of the entire dressing room.
England lost their opening game to Australia by five wickets on Saturday after setting the 50-overs world champions a target of 352 but former Test skipper Root said Buttler was doing everything a good captain should.
“He’s doing so much right on the field, making good decisions and creating a really good environment for us to thrive in,” Root, who scored 68 against Australia in Lahore, told British media.
“He’s a brilliant leader. He’s the best white-ball player we’ve ever produced and he’s got the full support of everyone within our dressing room to keep doing and keep bringing everything that he’s brought so far to this team.”
Wicketkeeper Buttler assumed the captaincy after Eoin Morgan retired in June 2022 and led England to their second 20-overs World Cup title later that year.
England’s performances have dipped since then, however, with the side failing to defend their T20 and 50-overs World Cup titles.
They also face an early exit from the Champions Trophy unless they quickly turn things around, starting with their game against Afghanistan on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, England fast bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to injury and spinner Rehan Ahmed has been named as his replacement.
Carse played in England’s five-wicket loss to Australia in their opening game on Saturday, taking one wicket and conceding 69 runs in his seven overs.
The 29-year-old missed a training session with England on Monday due to a blister on a toe on his left foot.
England next face Afghanistan in a Group B match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday.
“The event technical committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has approved Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for Brydon Carse in the England squad,” the ICC said in a statement.
“Ahmed, who has played six ODIs, was named as a replacement after Carse was ruled out due to an injury to the toe.”
Ahmed, who has taken 10 wickets in five ODI innings, will join the England squad this week.
England are winless and sit third in the Group B standings behind SA and Australia.
Buttler has team's backing despite England setbacks, says Root
Former Test skipper says the wicketkeeper is a brilliant leader and is doing everything right
Reuters
