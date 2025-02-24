Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, February 24 2025. Picture: SAMEERS ALI/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — New Zealand moved into the semifinals of the Champions Trophy taking India along with them after a five-wicket win over Group A opponents Bangladesh on Monday.
Chasing 237 for victory, New Zealand shrugged off the loss of two early wickets and rode Rachin Ravindra’s classy 112 and Tom Latham’s 55 to get home in 46.1 overs.
Bangladesh earlier squandered a good start and made 236/9 in 50 overs thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 77 and Jaker Ali’s 45 after Black Caps spinner Michael Bracewell picked up 4/26.
The result meant that defending champions Pakistan joined Bangladesh in being knocked out of the tournament after losing their opening two matches against New Zealand and India.
New Zealand head to Champions Trophy semis after Bangladesh win
Black Caps get home in 46.1 overs after chasing 237 for victory
Bengaluru — New Zealand moved into the semifinals of the Champions Trophy taking India along with them after a five-wicket win over Group A opponents Bangladesh on Monday.
Chasing 237 for victory, New Zealand shrugged off the loss of two early wickets and rode Rachin Ravindra’s classy 112 and Tom Latham’s 55 to get home in 46.1 overs.
Bangladesh earlier squandered a good start and made 236/9 in 50 overs thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 77 and Jaker Ali’s 45 after Black Caps spinner Michael Bracewell picked up 4/26.
The result meant that defending champions Pakistan joined Bangladesh in being knocked out of the tournament after losing their opening two matches against New Zealand and India.
Reuters
Proteas to exploit Australian attack as Bavuma believes it is weak spot
Kohli shines with bat for India as Pakistan exit looms
Proteas ready for quality Australia batting line-up, says Rabada
Proteas take step into unknown over pitch against Aussies
India outplay Bangladesh in Champions Trophy
Boycott calls binned as Proteas take on Afghanistan in Champions Trophy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Proteas to exploit Australian attack as Bavuma believes it is weak spot
Kohli shines with bat for India as Pakistan exit looms
Five key players for Proteas at Champions Trophy
Australia in a good Head-space despite shaky Champions Trophy build-up
Young, Latham plunder centuries as Black Caps overwhelm Pakistan
Maharaj looks at ways to attack batters in Champions Trophy
Dearth of fast bowlers at Champions Trophy raises questions for ICC
Curran’s unbeaten 118 leads Zimbabwe to ODI series win
Pitches put accuracy at the forefront of Proteas’ plans
Injuries plague New Zealand ahead of Champions Trophy opener
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.