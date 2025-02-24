Sport / Cricket

New Zealand head to Champions Trophy semis after Bangladesh win

Black Caps get home in 46.1 overs after chasing 237 for victory

24 February 2025 - 20:02
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, February 24 2025. Picture: SAMEERS ALI/GETTY IMAGES
Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, February 24 2025. Picture: SAMEERS ALI/GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — New Zealand moved into the semifinals of the Champions Trophy taking India along with them after a five-wicket win over Group A opponents Bangladesh on Monday.

Chasing 237 for victory, New Zealand shrugged off the loss of two early wickets and rode Rachin Ravindra’s classy 112 and Tom Latham’s 55 to get home in 46.1 overs.

Bangladesh earlier squandered a good start and made 236/9 in 50 overs thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 77 and Jaker Ali’s 45 after Black Caps spinner Michael Bracewell picked up 4/26.

The result meant that defending champions Pakistan joined Bangladesh in being knocked out of the tournament after losing their opening two matches against New Zealand and India. 

Reuters

Proteas to exploit Australian attack as Bavuma believes it is weak spot

They are missing important bowlers, maybe that means their batters are doing more, says Proteas captain
Sport
19 hours ago

Kohli shines with bat for India as Pakistan exit looms

Batsman’s 100 not out helps secure a six-wicket victory as India move closer to Champions Trophy semifinals
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas ready for quality Australia batting line-up, says Rabada

SA impressed by the run chase against England but remain unfazed
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas take step into unknown over pitch against Aussies

It has been two years since Rawalpindi venue hosted ODI, which was a high-scoring affair
Sport
1 day ago

India outplay Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

Gill’s century and Shami’s 5/53 help secure six-wicket victory
Sport
4 days ago

Boycott calls binned as Proteas take on Afghanistan in Champions Trophy

Expediency wins the day as Afghanistan’s men’s team continues play
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Proteas take step into unknown over pitch against ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Proteas ready for quality Australia batting ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
SA’s Jacques Kruyswijk wins Magical Kenya Open
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Blitzboks fail to tame Pumas in Sevens final
Sport / Rugby
5.
Man U to cut up to 200 more jobs as it targets ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Proteas to exploit Australian attack as Bavuma believes it is weak spot

Sport / Cricket

Kohli shines with bat for India as Pakistan exit looms

Sport / Cricket

Five key players for Proteas at Champions Trophy

Sport / Cricket

Australia in a good Head-space despite shaky Champions Trophy build-up

Sport / Cricket

Young, Latham plunder centuries as Black Caps overwhelm Pakistan

Sport / Cricket

Maharaj looks at ways to attack batters in Champions Trophy

Sport / Cricket

Dearth of fast bowlers at Champions Trophy raises questions for ICC

Sport / Cricket

Curran’s unbeaten 118 leads Zimbabwe to ODI series win

Sport / Cricket

Pitches put accuracy at the forefront of Proteas’ plans

Sport / Cricket

Injuries plague New Zealand ahead of Champions Trophy opener

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.