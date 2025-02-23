Proteas take step into unknown over pitch against Aussies

The Proteas will take a step into the unknown regarding what conditions to expect when they face Australia in a crunch Champions Trophy clash in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

It has been two years since that venue hosted an ODI, though it was a high-scoring affair in which Pakistan chased down 337 to beat New Zealand.

Intel gathered from last week’s triangular series and the opening game in the Champions Trophy involving the host nation and New Zealand proved crucial to SA’s success against Afghanistan on Friday, Ryan Rickelton said.

The Proteas got their Champions Trophy campaign off to a perfect start with a 107-run victory over the Afghans, who many believed had the tools to effectively use conditions in Karachi, with the backing of a rowdy crowd.

However, the Proteas already knew that spin was not going to be effective, but what they did not expect was the surface to be quite as familiar to them as it turned out.

Rassie van der Dussen compared the Karachi pitch with the Wanderers, skipper Temba Bavuma said it was a lot like surfaces in SA and player of the match Rickelton was pleasantly surprised too.

“I felt it was quite quick,” Rickelton, who grew up playing at the “Bullring”, said.