Five key players for Proteas at Champions Trophy

SA play their first match on Friday against Afghanistan and these men are central to winning the title

20 February 2025 - 19:45
by STUART HESS
Aiden Markram's bowling will be as important as his batting if SA is to prosper at the Champions Trophy. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
In a short and sharp tournament such as the Champions Trophy, hitting the ground running will be critical.

SA play their first match on Friday against Afghanistan and these are the key players for annexing the title. 

Temba Bavuma

Can the SA captain transfer his glorious Test form to the 50-over format? A player of his class and experience should, but Bavuma has not had the rub of the green in tournaments. His leadership will be critical but as a top-order batter in the subcontinent he also carries a heavy burden. Any big total will be dependent on one of the top three anchoring the innings. Bavuma is ideally suited to that role and it’s about time he stamped his authority on an ICC tournament. 

Heinrich Klaasen

The most destructive batter in the one-day game, even if he’s suffered dreadful misfortune in finals. He was on the losing side in four finals in 2024 — all in the T20 format — and must think (a bit like the Proteas, really), that the tide must turn in his favour at some point. Hopefully SA don’t get funky when he bats. Klaasen has said publicly he likes to get a “feel” for conditions and his timing and power will allow him to catch up after a slow start. His dominance of spin will be crucial — especially in the opener against Afghanistan.

Kagiso Rabada

He’s only played two ODIs since the World Cup, with Cricket SA prioritising the Test format for its best fast bowler. But he is a rare match-winner and adapting to the 50-over format shouldn’t be an issue. No-balls, which were a problem in the Test matches, will be severely punished in this competition, which should be something he’s aware of. Flat decks and short boundaries mean conditions won’t be in his favour — but that is when Rabada tends to thrive.

Marco Jansen

Jansen is in the midst of another magnificent season and has produced sublime performances with bat and ball across the Test and T20 formats, while his catching in the slips and gully continues to surprise. Jansen has been inconsistent in ICC events, with nerves getting the better of him, particularly in important matches. Hopefully the confidence he’s built up over the season will carry him through in the next few weeks. 

Aiden Markram

A crucial part of the starting team because of the balance he provides. An obvious weapon with the bat, he has only shown glimpses of his best form this season. He’s not been helped by the chopping and changing of personnel, but this ODI unit is more settled and role definitions are clear. It is with the ball that his presence could be most valuable. If SA only choose one front-line spinner, Markram’s bowling workload will increase — and he’s shown in the T20 format how effective he can be.

