Young, Latham plunder centuries as Black Caps overwhelm Pakistan

New Zealand's Tom Latham, left, and Will Young set up the big win for their team over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
Karachi — New Zealand underlined their title aspirations as Will Young and Tom Latham smashed hundreds to set up a 60-run victory over defending champions Pakistan in Group A of the ICC Champions Trophy Group on Wednesday.
Young struck 107 and Latham smashed an unbeaten 118 to help New Zealand overcome a sluggish start and post a commanding 320/5 after being put in to bat at the National Stadium.
Glenn Phillips chipped in with a brisk 61 as New Zealand passed 300 runs, which had looked like a distant dream after their wobbly start.
Pakistan were all out for 260 in 47.2 overs with Babar Azam (64) and Khushdil Shah (69) the top-scorers but the hosts never looked in the hunt.
“I think Pakistan bowled pretty well ... but the way Young and Tommy were able to rotate [the strike] and get the odd boundary, that partnership set us a very good platform,” New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said.
Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan elected to field in the opening match of what is the first global tournament to be held in the country since the 1996 World Cup.
The hosts began well, conceding 39 runs in the first seven overs before Rizwan introduced spin and fast bowler Naseem Shah opted for a change of ends that immediately paid off.
Spinner Abrar Ahmed struck in his second over when he pegged back opener Devon Conway’s off-stump with a turning delivery.
In the next over, Naseem had Kane Williamson caught behind for one and Daryl Mitchell’s innings was cut short by seamer Haris Rauf.
Young combined with Latham in a century stand to set the stage for a late acceleration. The opener took a single off Abrar to bring up his hundred but fell to Naseem after a stellar knock that included 12 fours and a six.
Phillips counterattacked in spectacular fashion in a 39-ball cameo that included four sixes.
Player of the match Latham featured in a second century stand with Phillips as New Zealand plundered 113 runs from their final 10 overs.
Fakhar Zaman left the field after hurting himself while fielding in the first over and the time he spent off the field meant the Pakistan batter was not allowed to open the innings.
Saud Shakeel, partnering Babar, could not justify his promotion and fell to Will O’Rourke (3/47) and Phillips took a stunning catch at backward point to remove Rizwan for three.
Fakhar came in at No 4 and made 24 before losing his middle stump to Michael Bracewell.
With Pakistan reeling on 83/3 at the halfway stage, the onus was on Babar to keep the hosts in the game and Salman Agha (42) played some lusty shots to cheer the crowd.
Babar hit Santner (3/66) for a six but fell to the spinner in the 34th over after which the crowd started leaving the stadium.
Khushdil hit 10 fours and a six in his 49-ball blitz though New Zealand ran out comfortable winners.
