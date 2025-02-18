Pitches put accuracy at the forefront of Proteas’ plans

Bowlers will have to leave their egos on the team bus at the ICC Champions Trophy and understand they will have to “accept” that totals in excess of 300 may not be a bad outcome.

In their sole warm-up match against a local Invitation XI, which featured a few players with international experience, the Proteas conceded 322 runs in Karachi on Monday.

That was with an attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj. While any warm-up game is only played at about 75% of the intensity that would usually be the case in an international, Monday’s outcome was also the third time in a week the Proteas have conceded more than 300 runs in an innings.

They have also scored more than 300 each time, so the players will know going into Friday’s opening Champions Trophy clash with Afghanistan that, given the nature of the pitches in Pakistan, conceding more than a run-a-ball may be deemed a success.