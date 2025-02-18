Curran’s unbeaten 118 leads Zimbabwe to ODI series win

An unbeaten 118 from Ben Curran helped Zimbabwe cruise to a nine-wicket victory over Ireland and clinch the three-match One Day International series at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.
Curran, whose two brothers play for England, steered Zimbabwe to a winning tally of 246-1 in 39.3 overs, comfortably going past Ireland’s 50-over total of 240-6.
The Irish were put in to bat with opener Andy Balbirnie top scoring with 61 and featuring in an 86-run partnership with Harry Tector for the third wicket.
But Curran and fellow opener Brian Bennett quickly put Zimbabwe on their way to victory with 77 runs off the first 10 overs in a quickfire response and were 109-0 in the 17th over when play was delayed for 30 minutes because of a passing rain shower.
After play resumed, Bennett was harshly adjudged leg before wicket for 48 and with no available technology, he was unable to review the decision. However, captain Craig Ervine joined Curran at the wicket and scored 69 runs off 59 balls to help secure victory.
Reuters
