Proteas bowlers must be more accurate in Champions Trophy, says Walter

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
SA believe if the pitches they encountered in Lahore and Karachi are anything to go by, the Champions Trophy that starts next week will be a high-scoring affair.
The Proteas posted 304/6 in their tri-series ODI against New Zealand in Lahore and 352/5 in Karachi on Wednesday night, comfortably losing both matches. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan’s 122 not out off 128 balls helped his team to a six-wicket victory at the National Stadium on Wednesday.
“If pitches are the same, you can expect scores of 350,” said Proteas limited-overs coach Rob Walter.
“There wasn’t much seam movement or bounce, or much turn for both teams, hence the bowlers only took nine wickets in the game.”
New Zealand reached their target for the loss of four wickets in the 49th over on Monday, and Pakistan achieved their highest score batting second in an ODI, also at the end of the penultimate over, against the Proteas. It means the hosts will play the Kiwis in Karachi on Friday in the final of the triangular series.
The Proteas’ preparation for the Champions Trophy will be made up of net sessions and one warm-up game next Monday against a local Invitation XI at the National Stadium.
They will have the full complement of their squad available by that stage with the six players who were involved in last Saturday’s SA20 final and new dad David Miller scheduled to travel to Pakistan on Friday.
Though Wednesday’s pitch offered little to the bowlers, Walter said there were areas in which they could have performed better.
“The seamers might have attacked the stumps a bit more, especially in the power play,” he said.
Neither Lungi Ngidi nor Corbin Bosch did enough of that, which allowed Pakistan to get away too easily and quickly. By the time Wiaan Mulder had trapped Babar Azam lbw in the seventh over, Pakistan were already on 61.
That meant even the pressure created by the loss of three wickets for 34 runs in four overs was minimal, with Rizwan and Salman Agha able to absorb and steady the innings for a few overs before building their record partnership of 250, which won the match for the hosts.
“As a bowling unit we need to understand how we can create more pressure and force batters into taking risks. Maybe that’s the way to get wickets. The method moving forward will be important,” Walter said.
There was some news for the Proteas, with Walter confirming Heinrich Klaasen’s thumb injury, which he sustained while keeping wicket, wasn’t serious.
“He looks fine. There’s not much to worry about.”
SA have lost their past six ODIs — four of those to Pakistan — and while Walter seems relaxed at this point, optimistic his experienced players will flick the switch when the Champions Trophy starts, the pressure is building for him.
“We have more information than before about Lahore and Karachi. To have a good understanding of conditions is ‘a win’ and something we will lean on.”
SA open their Champions Trophy campaign against Afghanistan at the National Stadium on February 21.
