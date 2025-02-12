Starc out of Champions Trophy, Smith to lead Aussies

Australia’s Mitchell Starc, right, and captain Pat Cummins have been ruled out of the Champions Trophy. Picture: PANKAJ NANGIA/GETTY IMAGES
Melbourne — Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the Champions Trophy for personal reasons, leaving the squad without its three front-line quicks for the ODI tournament in Pakistan and the UAE.
Starc’s withdrawal comes after pace stalwarts Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out due to injuries.
World champions Australia will now lean on a quartet of fringe fast bowlers — Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis — in their bid for more ODI silverware.
Selectors said Starc would also not be available for the two warm-up ODIs against Sri Lanka in Colombo, the first started later on Wednesday.
“We understand and respect Mitch’s decision,” selector George Bailey said on Wednesday.
“His loss is of course a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity to someone else to make a mark on the tournament.”
Selectors confirmed Steve Smith will lead the depleted squad in Cummins’ absence, having recently captained Australia in their 2-0 series sweep of the Test series against Sri Lanka.
Australia will also be without injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and seam bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who retired from ODIs in a surprise last week.
Power hitter Jake Fraser-McGurk has been included in the 15-man squad and may replace Marsh at No 3 in the batting, with Matt Short and Travis Head likely to open.
Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has also claimed a spot, having played the most recent of his two ODIs in September 2023 away to India.
Australia open their Champions Trophy campaign against England in Lahore on February 22 and play further group matches against SA and Afghanistan.
Australia squad: Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly
• Australian spin bowler Matt Kuhnemann has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action after his dominant performance in the Test series against Sri Lanka.
The left-arm spinner was the most prolific bowler in Australia’s 2-0 whitewash in Galle, taking 16 wickets at an average of 17.18.
Kuhnemann will now need to have his action tested to prove its legality.
A bowler is allowed 15 degrees of extension in their elbow before a delivery is considered illegal.
Cricket Australia (CA) said it was notified of the match officials’ report after the second Test in Galle and would support Kuhnemann through the testing process.
“Cricket Australia will liaise closely with the ICC [International Cricket Council] and independent experts in line with ICC regulations,” CA said on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old’s action has never previously been questioned in 124 professional matches dating back to 2017, including five Tests and four one-day internationals.
Reuters
