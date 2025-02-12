Out-of-form bowlers a concern as Proteas slip to another defeat
SA’s loss wasn’t solely the fault of Ngidi and Shamsi but they’re unlikely to land a starting spot next Friday
There may be more than a week to go before the Proteas’ first match in the Champions Trophy but based on their performances this week, it’s difficult to see how either Lungi Ngidi or Tabraiz Shamsi will feature in that fixture against Afghanistan.
Wednesday’s six-wicket defeat to Pakistan in Karachi wasn’t solely the fault of that pair, but in terms of making a strong case for a starting spot next Friday they both failed.
When Temba Bavuma needed a wicket as Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha prospered, he didn’t turn to Ngidi, his most experienced seamer, but instead looked to Corbin Bosch, playing in just his third international match.
Ngidi, who conceded 54 runs in seven overs against New Zealand on Monday, never looked threatening against Pakistan. He could do with some confidence and needs more miles in his legs.
Simply brilliant!
From plucking blinders in the field to now smoking his maiden ODI ton - what a day for Salman Ali Agha
On Wednesday he was largely innocuous, with Pakistani batters picking him off easily as he went for 74 runs in nine overs.
It was a similar story for Shamsi, who started well, in a period when SA had gained the upper hand after Wiaan Mulder with two wickets and Bosch another had the home side wobbling.
But Shamsi couldn’t add to the wicket tally, and again it became easy for Pakistan to score against him. After going wicketless in Lahore on Monday, where he conceded 62 runs in nine overs, it was the same in Karachi, where he went for 53 runs in nine overs.
Pakistan achieved their highest run chase in an ODI, reaching the target of 353 in the 49th over, for the loss of four wickets. Rizwan with 122 not out and Salman, who scored 134, shared a record fourth wicket partnership worth 260 runs.
While the bowling performance was disappointing, the batting will have pleased Bavuma, even though he’d have preferred if one of the three half-centuries — including his own — could have been turned into a hundred.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma completes his fifth ODI fifty
SA maintained a steady rhythm through their innings, on an easy paced pitch on which there was help for the spinners, but little for the fast bowlers except some reverse swing.
A 51-run opening stand with Tony de Zorzi, one of four changes to the starting team from Monday’s defeat to New Zealand, gave SA the perfect start.
That allowed Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke to progress in a measured fashion, with Breetzke, after his record breaking 150 on debut a few days ago, showing slightly more fluency than the SA captain.
Bavuma had several moments of good fortune. There was a missed run in the second over when he had two, a couple of outside edges against the spinners that flew past Rizwan, and balls that dropped close to fielders.
At times Bavuma looked anguished when he miss-hit shots or missed the ball, but he battled his way through and forged a 119-run partnership with Breetzke that provided solidity.
Bavuma registered a fifth half-century, but his luck ended when he was run out on 82 by a direct hit from Saud Shakeel after a mix up with Breetzke, leading to over-exuberant celebrations from the homeside, with some players getting in Bavuma’s face.
That wicket came amid a heated period in the innings with Breetzke and Shaheen Afridi exchanging words. The Pakistani fast bowler wasn’t happy with how the young Proteas batter had played a short ball earlier and then barged into him when he was crossing for a run.
Breetzke finished with 83 off 84 balls, another excellent effort, and if any of the batters do suffer some misfortune in the coming days ahead of the Champions Trophy, he’s certainly ready to step in.
Heinrich Klaasen continued his phenomenal recent form against Pakistan, notching up a fourth consecutive score of 80-plus. This was another electrifying performance in which he took time to grow accustomed to conditions until unleashing a full array of attacking shots in the final 10 overs.
His 87 came off 56 balls and included 11 fours and three sixes. His teammates and the management will hope the finger ailment he picked up while keeping is nothing too serious.
SA did well to smash 110 runs off the last 10 overs, with 66 of those coming in the last five, as Kyle Verreynne (44 off 32 balls) and Corbin Bosch (15 off 9) applied the finishing touches.
But for a bowling unit that is lacking zip, against a classy batting line-up, even a target of 353 wasn’t enough and that should concern Bavuma and the coaching staff.