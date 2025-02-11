Sport / Cricket

Late arriver Klaasen hopes to put a smile on his and Proteas’ faces

The batsman’s arrival with Keshav Maharaj in Karachi provides a timely boost

11 February 2025 - 18:32
by STUART HESS
Heinrich Klaasen is hoping to get some time at the crease against Pakistan on Wednesday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER
The arrival of Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj in Karachi will provide a timely boost for the Proteas before their clash with Pakistan on Wednesday.

With more than 100 ODI caps between them, the pair will add much-needed experience to a SA team that gave an honest account of themselves in the first match of the triangular series against New Zealand on Monday, but ultimately came up short.

Maharaj and Klaasen were given a few extra days off to be with their families before they boarded a plane for Pakistan, so missed Monday’s six-wicket defeat in Lahore.

Klaasen admitted that because of the travel he didn’t watch that match, in which Matthew Breetzke made the highest score on debut in an ODI. “We are in a unique situation on this tour. A lot of guys got an opportunity Monday and they played well,” said Klaasen.

“I didn’t watch much of it so I can’t comment on the mistakes the guys made, but we saw some quality play from the youngsters.”

SA need to win on Wednesday to secure a place in the final, which will be against New Zealand on Friday. “If we can knock [Pakistan] out and play in the final and the home country is not involved, that will at least put a smile on my face,” Klaasen said.

Pakistan won all three matches in the series the most recent time the two teams met in the ODI format. They dominated all three matches, with left-hand opener Saim Ayub announcing himself as a future star of the international game. Unfortunately for Saim and Pakistan, he broke his ankle on the first morning of the second Test at Newlands and is missing the triangular series and the ICC Champions Trophy, which starts next week.

Klaasen finished that series as the leading run-scorer, making half-centuries in each of the three matches, and he stood apart from his teammates. While he ended with an aggregate of 264 runs, the next best Proteas batter was Tony de Zorzi, who scored 93 runs in three innings.

“Pakistan, in their own conditions, are a different beast,” said Klaasen. “I like to start my innings slowly and get a feel for conditions, so I will see what is on offer [Wednesday].”

The composition of the SA team has been affected by the SA20, which only finished on Saturday. Until Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi joined the squad, the rest of the players had to be drawn from SA20 teams that missed the playoffs, or in the case of skipper Temba Bavuma and Mihlali Mpongwana, weren’t contracted to the tournament.

David Miller, who became a father for the first time last week, and most of the SA squad that played in the SA20 final on Saturday will head to Pakistan on Friday to prepare for the Champions Trophy.

SA will open their campaign in that tournament against Afghanistan in Karachi on February 21.

Proteas Squad for Tri-nation Series

Temba Bavuma (capt), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka

Breetzke’s 150 breaks record, but Kiwis hammer Proteas

SA opener beats record set by West Indian Desmond Haynes in 1978
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Bedingham did right thing in making Test cricket dream come true

Cricketer risked playing two Tests in New Zealand and could now play in the final of the World Test Championship
Opinion
22 hours ago

Reshuffled Australia weigh Champions Trophy candidates against Sri Lanka

Selectors have called up a batch of reserves for the Sri Lanka series, including fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis
Sport
11 hours ago
