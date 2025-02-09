Corbin Bosch called up for Champions Trophy

Corbin Bosch has been called up to the Proteas' Champions Trophy squad. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
Corbin Bosch’s magical summer was given another sprinkling of stardust with a call-up to the Proteas’ Champions Trophy squad, Cricket SA confirmed on Sunday.
Rob Walter and Temba Bavuma were left with few options after Anrich Nortjé and Gerald Coetzee were forced to withdraw due to injury. Though Kwena Maphaka and lately Lutho Sipamla may have come into consideration, Bosch’s pace and batting firepower, will lend extra depth to the squad for the eight-team competition.
Bosch’s selection adds to a remarkable summer for the 30-year-old, who earned debut caps for the Proteas in the ODI and Test formats, starring in the latter where he made 81 and took five wickets against Pakistan in Centurion.
He was also part of MI Cape Town’s victorious campaign in the SA20, playing in eight matches and taking 11 wickets.
Maphaka, who made his Test debut in the New Year’s Test in Cape Town, will also join the Champions Trophy squad, but as a travelling reserve. The 18-year-old was somewhat inconsistent in the SA20, taking six wickets at an average of 49.66, while his economy rate was 9.51.
Bosch, Maphaka and Tony de Zorzi, departed on Sunday, headed for Karachi where they will join the squad that is participating in the Triangular series involving host nation Pakistan and New Zealand.
SA play their first match in that competition against New Zealand in Lahore on Monday.
Proteas captain Bavuma said he wasn’t too bothered about not being able to call on experienced players such as Kagiso Rabada, David Miller and Aiden Markram for the Tri Series.
They, with Ryan Rickleton, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen, were involved in Saturday night’s SA20 final and will join the squad on February 15.
“It will be a challenge, but it’s a challenge for anyone playing in foreign conditions,” said Bavuma.
PROTEAS CHAMPIONS TROPHY SQUAD
Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch
