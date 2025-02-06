Sport / Cricket

Gill on song as India coast home against England in first ODI

Hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series that is a warm-up for the Champions Trophy

06 February 2025 - 18:35
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
Shubman Gill celebrates reaching his half-century. Picture: REUTERS
Nagpur — Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel smashed half-centuries as India defeated England by four wickets in the opening one-day international on Thursday and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series that is a warm-up for the Champions Trophy.

Chasing 249 for victory after Jos Buttler had scored 52 and Jacob Bethell contributed 51 to boost England’s total after a wobble midway through the innings, India reached their target with 68 balls to spare.

Gill overcame cramp to make 87 and take India close to the finish line on a two-paced, turning wicket at Nagpur’s Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium after Patel scored 52 in a 108-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal came into the eleven after Virat Kohli was ruled out due to a sore right knee but was out for 15 after a probing early spell by Jofra Archer while out-of-form captain Rohit Sharma fell for two to Saqib Mahmood.

Iyer blasted two consecutive sixes off Archer in the seventh over en route to his entertaining 50 and after he departed for 59, Gill played a controlled knock with some exquisite shots on both sides but holed out to Mahmood late on.

Ravindra Jadeja (12 not out) and Hardik Pandya (nine not out) then took the hosts home.

England elected to bat after winning the toss and went into attack mode early when Phil Salt plundered 26 runs in the sixth over bowled by Harshit Rana, before the tourists cruised to 71 for no loss after eight overs.

India struck against the run of play when a mix-up led to Salt being run out for 43 while opening partner Ben Duckett was out for 32 after Jaiswal produced a brilliant running catch to hand fellow ODI debutant Rana his first wicket.

Rana then dismissed Harry Brook for a duck three balls later before Joe Root, who returned to the ODI fold for the first time since England’s ill-fated World Cup title defence in 2023, was trapped lbw by Jadeja for 19 shortly after.

Skipper Buttler and Bethell revived England’s innings with battling half-centuries but the hosts kept taking timely wickets to ensure their opponents were bowled out for 248, with Jadeja picking up 3/26 and Rana finishing on 3/53.

The second ODI takes place in Cuttack on Sunday before the finale in Ahmedabad on February 12. It will be followed by the eight-team Champions Trophy beginning February 19 in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Reuters

