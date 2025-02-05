Sport / Cricket

Aussie captain Cummins ‘heavily unlikely’ for Champions Trophy

Skipper joins Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh on injury list ahead of tournament

05 February 2025 - 13:48
by IAN RANSOM
IN QUESTION: Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are in doubt for the Champions Trophy. Picture: GRANT PITCHER/GALLO IMAGES
Melbourne — Australia captain Pat Cummins is all but ruled out of the Champions Trophy while fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood is also a doubt for the ODI tournament, coach Andrew McDonald said on Wednesday.

Cummins missed the Test tour of Sri Lanka due to the birth of his second child but has been troubled by an ankle injury that flared up after the Test series win against India at the beginning of January.

The tournament starts on February 19 and is being co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

“Pat Cummins hasn’t been able to resume any type of bowling so he’s heavily unlikely,” McDonald told Australian radio station SEN.

“So that would mean we need a captain. Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two we’ve been having conversations with while we’ve been building out that Champions Trophy team.”

Hazlewood missed three of the five India Tests and the Sri Lanka tour with side and calf injuries.

McDonald said he was battling to be fit and a decision would be made once medical information arrived.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has already been ruled out of the Champions Trophy with a back injury.

A team spokesperson earlier confirmed Sam Konstas had been released from Australia’s squad ahead of the second Test in Sri Lanka and will return home to play for New South Wales in their Sheffield Shield match against Queensland in Brisbane.

Nineteen-year-old Konstas, who scored a swashbuckling 60 on his Test debut against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day, was dropped for the against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Head moved up from the middle order to replace Konstas and scored 57 in Australia’s win by an innings and 242 runs.

“Konstas has been released from the Australian squad to play his first match at the Gabba and gain further experience at the venue,” a team spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Gabba will host the second Ashes Test against England in December.

Head said he expected Konstas would return to the Test squad for the World Test Championship final against SA at Lord’s in June.

“Most likely I’ll go back in the middle order and Sam will open,” Head told Australian media in Galle.

Australia will look to sweep Sri Lanka 2-0 with victory in the second Test in Galle starting on Thursday.

Reuters

Different challenges for Kings and Sunrisers in eliminator

While Faf du Plessis’s team has been hit by injuries, Aiden Markram needs his top order to fire
Sport
1 day ago

From ‘rough trot’ to top dog: Head crowned Australia’s most valuable player

Popular left-hander wins award for top men's cricketer in 2024
Sport
1 day ago

MICT and Royals chase final berth at St George’s Park

Close contest expected as tournament’s two best teams face off in Gqeberha
Sport
2 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: SA’s professional cricketers face bleak future

Dozens of players have long spells of feeling unwanted and unappreciated
Sport
2 days ago

India aim for attacking T20 style, says Gambhir

Head coach points to Abhishek Sharma’s magnificent century against England as an example
Sport
2 days ago

In-form MI Cape Town send Capitals into a spin

Robin Peterson’s team follow Paarl Royals to become second team with unbeaten home record and five victories
Sport
3 days ago
