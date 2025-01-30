Faf passes 400 T20s with competitive fires still raging

Faf Du Plessis of Joburg Super Kings enters the field for his 400th T20 match. Image: Ron Gaunt/SA20
Any notion that Faf du Plessis is just hanging on or banking another pay cheque at the age of 40, should be left to rot after observing his interview after the Joburg Super Kings’ defeat to the Pretoria Capitals on Tuesday night.
Du Plessis was as close to furious as he’s ever been at any point in his career. His team had folded, yes on an unusually slow SuperSport Park surface, but also one on which they should have reached more than 99/9.
He was more angry with himself and the manner of his dismissal than he would have been at his teammates — even with all the errors they made — because in Du Plessis, the competitive fire still rages.
His 401st T20 match is one he will quickly want to forget. His 400th two days before was a lot more enjoyable. His team defeated the defending champions, at a rowdy Wanderers, playing in a manner he relishes: energetic, aggressive and precise.
Du Plessis was honoured before last Sunday’s match with a commemorative shirt — the No 400 printed alongside his first name on the back — cake (which was later smeared across his face), while Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming and the franchises global MD KS Viswanathan both made speeches.
It was the latter’s presence, which underlines not just the grandeur of Du Plessis’ achievement, but also what he has meant to one of cricket’s biggest franchises.
He has been part of two championship winning teams with Chennai in the IPL, spending almost a decade with the franchise, and then captained its affiliate teams in two tournaments — the Joburg side in the SA20 and the Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket.
Du Plessis’ longevity in the shortened version is made all the more remarkable because he had what was a full international career.
Among the 22 players who have participated in more than 400 T20 matches, only Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Shakib Al-Hasan and Jos Buttler have, like Du Plessis, also played more than 50 Tests and 100 ODIs.
“It shows what a brilliant player he has been, he’s played the other formats as well, the longevity is incredible, he’s looked after himself and been able to maintain the standards over a long period,” said Sunrisers head coach Adrian Birrell.
Du Plessis’ physical fitness provides tangible evidence of the pride he takes in that aspect of his preparation because there are very few men of his age happy to run around shirtless or still wear clothes that are two sizes too small to show off their physiques.
But being an Adonis won’t win cricket matches, which Du Plessis continues to do. He led the St Lucia Kings to the Caribbean Premier League title in 2024 and his leadership skills are likely to be called up in the IPL again this year, by the Delhi Capitals, who signed him for a fee totalling R4.3m.
“As a top-order batter he uses a lot of knowledge from the way he plays to let me know about the state of mind of the opposition batter,” said Super Kings seam bowler Lutho Sipamla. “I’ve been working very nicely with Faf, I really enjoy the way he is leading.”
There are similar sentiments from teammates: Tabraiz Shamsi still calls him the best captain he’s played under; Albie Morkel, a former teammate and now on the coaching staff with the Super Kings, says he’s a thorough professional; and Donovan Ferreira, says he’s pedantic.
“Ja, everything from his different stances, the way he lifts his bat, his clothes, his hair, everything has to be just so,” Ferreira explained.
Du Plessis has not had the impact he’d have wanted with the bat so far in the SA20. He’s scored only one half-century, and is averaging just 23 with the bat.
This season has been a significant challenge for him and the Joburg franchise, who have battled a host of injuries, which will increase the intensity for their final two matches in the round robin phase.
But Du Plessis’s wealth of experience, his relaxed demeanour and clarity he offers his players may be the Super Kings’ biggest asset as they seek a play-off spot.
